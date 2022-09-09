NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From a Meet and Greet with artist Jean Lowe and discovering your place in the multiverse to a slide-illustrated lecture on a California impressionist, hands-on character clock workshop with iconic designer Paul Frank and a papier-mâché workshop inspired by a LAM exhibition, there are activities for all ages.

Upcoming events Multiverse

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Explore Jean Lowe’s “Multiverse” with a discussion followed by a closing Champagne party

–Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. – Closing the Multiverse: A Conversation with Rochelle Steiner & Jenni Sorken

Join Jenni Sorkin and Rochelle Steiner for an exploration of Jean Lowe’s Multiverse – a mash-up of consumer impulses, in-gallery shopping, feminist critique, appropriations of art history, twists on popular culture and free take aways. Sorkin is a professor of History of Art & Architecture at University of California, Santa Barbara and Steiner is Curatorial Fellow at Laguna Art Museum. Lowe will be present for a closing party for a Meet and Greet that will include complimentary Champagne and a celebration, snacks and opportunities to interact with the exhibition. There is also the exclusive final opportunity to shop in Jean Lowe’s Discount Barn. Cost: Museum members: $30; Non-members: $40. Advanced tickets recommended. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events Guy Rose Parasol.jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“The Green Parasol,” circa 1909 by Guy Rose, Dilks Collection

–Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10-11 a.m. – The Art & Life of Guy Rose

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses the Life and Art of Guy Rose (1867-1925) with a slide-illustrated lecture on California’s most important Impressionist painter. The lecture will feature archival photographs and show numerous examples of his works. It will last approximately 45 minutes, with time afterwards for questions and answers. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events Paul Frank

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Artist Paul Frank will lead a workshop on creating a one-of-a-kind clock

–Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. – Artist Workshop: Paul Frank

Create a one-of-a-kind clock inspired by the colorful and playful world of Paul Frank. The creator of Julius the Monkey and many more whimsical characters, Frank is an iconic California designer, artist and maker. Join him as he leads the workshop and gives you the opportunity to let your own creativity shine by adding your special touches to your character clock. Cost: Museum members: $150; Non-members: $170. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events papier mache

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Friends and family can enjoy a papier-mâché workshop inspired by the exhibition, “Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe”

–Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Artist Workshop: Papier-Mâché with Kim Baise

Spend some creative time with friends and family at this fun papier-mâché workshop inspired by the exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe. Make custom pieces to hang on backpacks, to decorate presents with, or to share as personalized gifts. Join artist Kim Baise as she walks you through her unique papier-mâché method. You’ll learn basic techniques and come away with a new appreciation for the art form. No experience is needed. Get ready to get messy and have fun! All supplies are included. Bring an apron if you’d like. Cost: Museum members: $30; Non-members: $40. Advanced tickets are recommended. Limited space is available. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

