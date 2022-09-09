NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

89.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Fair Game 090922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Judgment day comes for Amplify Energy nearly one year after oil spill off the coast

TJ headshot AugYesterday, misdemeanor charges were filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. 

As a result, oil clumps washed up on our local shores impacting residents and tourists alike.

The charges filed are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. As part of a plea agreement entered yesterday in Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill. 

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine), Chair of the California State Assembly’s Select Committee on the Orange County Oil Spill, who played a lead role in the events that followed the spill, said, “When our coastline was devastated by the OC oil spill last year, I promised residents that we would hold responsible parties accountable. I commend the hard work of our local, state and federal investigators and prosecutors for ensuring we made good on that promise. 

“Amplify Energy has agreed to pay millions of dollars in damages and fines. This is a win for OC residents, a win for California’s natural resources and a clear message to polluters that they will not get away with negligent and criminal misconduct in our community.” 

• • •

This, according to Ann Christoph: “The community is invited to join in a gathering of garden friends at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, 31610 Coast Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4:30 p.m. until sunset. Chefs Tiffani Tincher and Ryan “Farmer Leo” Goldsmith will join the festivities again to share their farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres, along with local brews and wines. Music will be by the Garden Band and Moon Police members Doug Miller, Grace and Ginger Freeman.” 

Attendees will also hear the latest Garden Park acquisition news. For reservations, donations and pledges, go to www.SouthLaguna.org/garden. For information, call 949.499.1804.

Ann provided these additional details: “In 2009, with the permission of the property owner, volunteers created the South Laguna Community Garden Park with the help of community donations. It is a beloved place for local residents and visitors and is open to all every day. Over 400 gardeners have directly participated, tending their beds and maintaining the Garden Park for the benefit of the public. As a welcoming green space, it serves as a park for viewing, strolling, picnicking and holding events, including musical performances, classes, potlucks and educational talks.

“However, the future of the Garden Park is not assured until the land is purchased. For the first time since 2012 the property is on the market. We are exploring options for acquisition with a team of local real estate experts. We hope to have positive news to report soon.”

So far, the group has received more than $1 million in donations and pledges, including a $500,000 commitment from the City of Laguna Beach, with more funds needed. 

They’re asking residents to consider a tax-deductible donation or pledge to support their negotiations to purchase the Garden Park. When an agreement is accepted for purchase of the property, those committing will be asked to fulfill their pledge.

• • •

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has announced the allocation of $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding to provide much-needed relief to childcare providers still struggling to keep their doors open following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Childcare providers play a key role in supporting working parents and providing essential care and developmental services to young children,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating on effect on the childcare industry with many closing their programs, leading to lost revenue. I’m so pleased to be able to provide this much needed support to ensure children in our community continue to have access to safe, nurturing and high-quality care,” said Bartlett.

The program is available to qualified childcare businesses and non-profit organizations located within the Fifth District that have been affected. Grants of up to $8,000 are available for licensed small and large family childcare, and up to $15,000 for licensed childcare centers and group care providers serving school-age children up to 12 years old. 

Funding can be used for eligible expenses such as technology, classroom supplies and learning materials.

The program will be administered by Charitable Ventures and applications will be available online starting September 19, with an application due date of October 7.

For more information on the program, visit here or call 714.597.6630, ext. 134, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

LOCA is inviting you to get creative as you learn Printmaking and Artisan Cards in a two-part workshop on September 14 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center. Instructor Joy Vansell will teach how to lay custom papers and create individual plates for printmaking. Part 2 will involve making cards. Advance registration is required. Cost: Visitors, $100; LOCA members, $50. Register here.

• • •

I have the honor of moderating the LBAA City Council Candidates Forum tomorrow (Sept. 10) from 9-11 a.m. at The Forum Theatre at FOA. I’m looking forward to interacting with all of the candidates.

My plan is to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to meet and greet and perhaps enjoy a cup of coffee. If you’re in the neighborhood, please join us and come say hello.

• • •

On a not-so-happy note, I got news yesterday that Yuji was killed in a car accident yesterday. I didn’t know Yuji, other than his first name, and for the fact that he used to work at San Shi Go, a Laguna Beach sushi restaurant.

Yuji was the person I’d seek out with friends when I visited San Shi Go, most often sitting opposite his spot behind the counter. Our order would go something like, “Yuji, just make what you’d recommend until we say stop.”

I never enjoyed sushi more.

My understanding is that he moved some time ago to the Palm Springs area and unfortunately passed tragically yesterday.

God speed, my friend.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.