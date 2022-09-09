NewLeftHeader

 September 9, 2022

OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to award $1.5 million 090922

OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to award $1.5 million in grants to struggling childcare businesses

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett announced the allocation of $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding to provide much needed relief to childcare providers still struggling to keep their doors open following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Childcare providers play a key role in supporting working parents and providing essential care and developmental services to young children,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the childcare industry with many closing their programs, leading to lost revenue. I’m so pleased to be able to provide this much-needed support to ensure children in our community continue to have access to safe, nurturing and high-quality care,” said Bartlett. 

The Childcare Grant Relief Program is available to qualified childcare businesses and non-profit organizations located within the Fifth District that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants of up to $8,000 are available for licensed small and large family childcare, and up to $15,000 for licensed childcare centers and group care providers serving school-age children up to 12 years old. Funding can be used for eligible expenses such as technology, classroom supplies and learning materials. 

The program will be administered by Charitable Ventures and applications will be available online starting September 19, with an application due date of October 7. 

“We are thrilled to be helping Supervisor Bartlett distribute critical funding to childcare providers in her district,” said Amy Klein, director of programs and development with Charitable Ventures. “We have seen the power of this kind of economic support to small businesses in our region and continue to seek ways to help connect resources to those who need it most,” she said. 

For more information on the program, go here, or call 714.597.6630, ext. 134, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett represents the Fifth Supervisorial District which includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, a large portion of Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated communities of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel.

 

