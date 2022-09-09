NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

SLCA Candidates Forum to take place September 19

Seven local residents now vie to lead Laguna Beach as City Councilmembers. On Monday, Sept. 19, these candidates will share their views about South Laguna’s priorities during a candidates forum held over Zoom.

Come join the event organized by the South Laguna Civic Association (SLCA) at 6:30 p.m. at the Zoom link here, which is also available on the SLCA website at www.southlaguna.org/SLCA/Elections.html. No RSVP is necessary. Get to know the candidates to assist you in making an informed decision when you cast your ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Of the three officials with terms expiring in November, incumbents Sue Kempf and Peter Blake both seek re-election, while long-serving councilmember Toni Iseman will not. Among those who qualified to compete for the uncontested seat are Alex Rounaghi, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Ruben Flores and Louis Weil. The three candidates who receive the most votes will win seats on the five-member panel.

 

