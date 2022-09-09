NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Laguna Forward community forum to feature Jesse Brossa 090922

Laguna Forward community forum to feature Jesse Brossa, Laguna Board of REALTORS®

Laguna Forward will host their next community forum on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker is Jesse Brossa, Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR), who will be discussing, “What Laguna residents need to know about Measure Q.”

Brossa, a sales associate with Compass Real Estate, serves as LBOR’s Government Affairs Committee Chair. In this role, he has been instrumental keeping abreast of all issues affecting Laguna Beach and housing by attending Laguna Beach City Council meetings as well as meeting with the Community Development Director regarding Coastal Commission directives. Fun Fact: Brossa has been collecting records for more than 20 years.

To join the Zoom meeting, go here. Meeting ID: 833 7719 7826; Password: 089291.

The community forums, always on Zoom, are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.lagunaforward.com.

 

