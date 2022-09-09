NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

89.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

LBHS senior earns both Girl Scout Gold 090922

LBHS senior earns both Girl Scout Gold and Eagle Scout awards

Ani Hovanesian, a senior at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), received her Girl Scout Gold Award last month in addition to the Eagle Scout award she earned in 2020. Earning the top rank in both Girl Scouts and Scouts BSA (formerly known as the Boy Scouts) has been accomplished by only a few people across the country.

LBHS senior empower

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Robot Dolphins FRC robotics team

Ani Hovanesian (center) with Camp emPOWER girls from El Morro Elementary

Hovanesian completed her Girl Scout Gold Award service project this summer, focusing on inspiring girls to take an interest in engineering and technical fields. She worked with a nonprofit called Stem Sisterhood that serves girls at the Roots Community Academy at Crown Valley Elementary. She created and taught a program she called Camp emPOWER, teaching girls about circuitry using sustainable energy by creating electricity from wind turbines, water turbines, racing solar-powered cars and more. She led the teaching and mentoring with teammates from her First Technical Challenge robotics group from Capistrano Valley High School, the “Robot Dolphins from Outer Space.”

“Having high school girls from my robotics team serve as role models really helped the younger girls see that STEM is not just for boys. Girls can be successful in math and science too,” said Hovanesian. She also taught the camp at the local Boys & Girls Club to reach 50 girls altogether.

Two years earlier, Hovanesian’s Eagle Scout project, performed in the summer of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, created a Space Camp pilot program at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. “I wanted to get elementary-age kids excited about science, technology, engineering and math,” she said. She created a STEM curriculum, complete with lesson plans and materials lists, and she carried out the first lessons with help from other Scouts under her leadership. “First we had a test group of young Cub Scouts and Brownies and later we worked with actual students at the Boys & Girls Club. The Club loved it and learned a lot and they are continuing these programs even today.”

LBHS senior water wheel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Hovanesian family

Hovanesian (right) teaching girls at Roots Academy how to build a water wheel to light a light bulb…making science fun

Scouts BSA began allowing membership for girls in 2019. But when Hovanesian joined scouts BSA, no troops for girls existed – “So I created one,” she said. To start Troop 35 for girls, sponsored by the VFW of Laguna Beach, she recruited nine friends who had similar outdoor adventure interests, to make the minimum required troop of 10 girls. “While our first meeting was run by our Scoutmaster, Jane Heath, from then on it was all led by us girls,” she said. Hovanesian was the first female Eagle Scout to come from the troop, followed shortly by Alexandra Keyser, Alexandra Nottage and this year, May Chapman.

No official records are kept by either the Boy Scouts or the Girl Scouts organization as to which Scouts have earned the highest awards of both organizations. Only 4% of Boy Scouts and 6% of Girl Scouts earn each organization’s top award, let alone both.

LBHS senior team captains

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Robot Dolphins FRC robotics team

Team captains with Hovanesian (center) racing solar-powered cars at Roots Academy at Crown Valley Elementary

Hovanesian’s future aspiration is to become an aerospace engineer working for NASA. “My dream is to work on the Orion project, helping send people to Mars.” In her limited spare time, she is also becoming a private pilot, flying a Piper Archer out of John Wayne Airport at Pacific Flight Aviation school. She is currently applying to top aerospace engineering colleges across the country.

“People always told me that I could pursue whatever I wanted, but both in Scouts and the field of engineering, girls need an extra push. And I want to provide that nudge so that girls too can reach their dreams.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.