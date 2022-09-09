NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

89.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Hope soars above Orange County 090922

Hope soars above Orange County

Hope is soaring above Orange County! City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center has officially welcomed its first patients. For this important day, City of Hope Orange County teamed with FivePoint and the City of Irvine to commission Irvine’s iconic Great Park balloon and sent it soaring above Orange County with the messages “Rise Above Cancer” and “Hope.” To add to the celebration, cancer patients, City of Hope staff members and community members rode in the balloon.

“Cancer touches us all,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Advanced cancer care and groundbreaking research are helping turn the tide against cancer, and we’re asking everyone in Orange County to ‘Rise Above Cancer’ with us. Everyone in the community, including our friends and family, can share in this hope on the horizon. Let’s work together to lift our community to new heights of hope and health.” 

Cancer is highly complex. In 2022, about 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States – and research suggests 38% of all cancers can be prevented. City of Hope is urging Americans to get recommended cancer screenings and treatment at a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, where every physician and staff member is solely focused on preventing, treating and curing cancer. 

“Preventing cancer is the best way to beat it,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County and vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center. “As we welcome our first patients to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, we are beginning a new era of hope in our fight against this disease.” 

City of Hope’s Great Park Balloon design was created by Orange County artist Meredith Moody in tribute to family members who have experienced cancer. For the first voyage of the designed balloon, seven cancer survivors took to the skies together. The “Rise Above Cancer” message will remain on the balloon until the end of September.

City of Hope balloon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

City of Hope grateful patients took flight in the Great Park Balloon to celebrate the first day of patient care at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

Join the cause and declare #HopeIsHere

City of Hope and FivePoint are inviting community members to get screened and support everyone impacted by the disease. Community members are invited to take free rides on the balloon and post selfies using #HopeIsHere and tag @cityofhopeOC.

The uplifting initiative is personal for grateful patient and Orange County resident Todd Kennedy, who is living with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer.

“With the help of my doctors and health care team, I’m proof that people can rise above cancer,” said Kennedy, who vividly remembers his first visit to City of Hope. “As I walked in, I was full of fear; when I walked out, I was full of hope.”

City of Hope is Orange County’s most advanced cancer care

City of Hope, one of only 52 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country, is delivering world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to Orange County. 

City of Hope patients

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

(L-R) Grateful City of Hope patients Frank B. Wilderson III, Simon Bray, Julian Castaneda, Bonnie Nolan, Will Godoy, Donna McNutt and Frank DiBella

Patients at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location where every physician and staff member is solely focused on treating and curing cancer. They have access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer and nearly 1,000 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted at City of Hope each year. 

The outpatient cancer center features a suite of market-leading technology, 67 spacious exam and treatment rooms, an infusion center designed around patient preferences, and a full-service salon and specialty shopping experience. 

City of Hope’s Orange County cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics – two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures. 

To make an appointment at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, or any of the four City of Hope Orange County regional clinics, call 888.HOPE (4673).

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. For more information on City of Hope Orange County Newport Beach locations, visit www.cityofhope.org/oc.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.