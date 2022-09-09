The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center FP 090922

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) hosts “The Gathering” this week to celebrate our town’s storied hippie culture

By MARRIE STONE

“LSD is the most powerful substance that human beings have ever developed for influencing the mind. I’ve compared it to nuclear energy. In the right hands – with scientific, disciplined and hopeful people – it will bring about change.” –Dr. Timothy Leary, as quoted in the 2016 documentary Orange Sunshine

• • •

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

The Vietnam War was raging when Brotherhood of Eternal Love member Wendy Bevan took her first acid trip in August 1966 under a weeping willow tree in Detroit, Mich. Bevan was a natural-born protester. Her mother was an equal rights activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez. “That’s how I was raised,” said Bevan. “We were kids from the picturesque suburbs of Michigan getting a great education. When Vietnam happened, suddenly everybody we knew had a brother who was killed or maimed. The whole country turned so dark.”

At first, Bevan responded by doing what she knew how to do – protest. “But they were spraying us with fire hoses and mace, beating us up and dragging us off to jail, so I decided that wasn’t the way to go,” she said.

Coming of age in the 1960s, Bevan was no stranger to mushrooms and weed, but she’d never tried LSD. “The first time I took it, I was in a big mansion in Detroit. These mansions had been abandoned and the hippies moved in. There was a huge willow tree in the backyard. That tree was like its own house, very little light got in, with this mattress of leaves and nothing else. I crawled inside and that’s where I was able to have my first experience. And I realized, ‘This is it. This can change people’s minds. This is what will stop the war.’”

Nine months earlier, in December 1965, LSD arrived in California. Ronnie Bevan (Wendy’s future husband) was starting his career as an engineer, surfing and playing baseball when his own encounter with LSD changed the trajectory of his life.

“I won’t say we took it indiscriminately,” said Ronnie. “But we took it without a focus for a month or so, going to parties or Disneyland, trying to figure out what was going on with it.”

Suddenly, Ronnie said, it seemed to hit a bunch of people at once. “We were able to go over to the metaphysical side. At that point, we realized there was something deep here and we wanted to pursue it.”

Ronnie and Wendy, along with other metaphysically minded spiritual seekers who made up the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, took a different approach to psychedelics than the usual recreational drug users of the era. In those earliest days, LSD was still legal (California criminalized it on October 6, 1966) and its potential for expanding consciousness was only beginning to be explored.

“We started learning that we could leave our bodies and go into the metaphysical realm for a couple hours,” said Ronnie. “Float around and then re-enter. We entered this kind of ‘God realm’ where everything in the world was divulged to us. We could get answers to every question.”

This week, September 8-17, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is taking a deep dive into Laguna’s storied past to explore the roots of the LSD culture in Orange County and how a psychedelic that began with such psychological potential soon scared politicians and law enforcement officers into criminalizing its use.

Through film, music, a stage production and intimate discussions, the LBCAC is offering a full week of psychedelic exploration and celebration, as well as a glimpse into the future of this movement in our town. For a full list of activities, times and ticketing information, scroll to the end of the article.

The Brotherhood of Eternal Love and its role in shaping Laguna’s hippie culture

Once the Brotherhood uncovered the metaphysical potential of LSD, their near singular goal was to share it with the world. Their desire to “turn the world on” meant they needed access to massive amounts of acid. And they got it. The Brotherhood was responsible for supplying more than 100 million doses of LSD. Unlike most drug dealers, they didn’t seek compensation for their product. They only wanted to show the world what was possible and supply it for free.

The Brotherhood soon founded a spiritual center in Modjeska Canyon. During those days, they brought hundreds of people to the center and guided them on their own journeys of enlightenment.

“There were a lot of things we had to learn because we all came from Christian backgrounds,” said Ronnie. “We had no idea there was this power or supreme intelligence behind everything. We got a lot of attention from the Roshi Buddhists. We had a doctor from UCLA talk to us. Movie people came, although there was nothing to film because everything that was happening happened on the inside, not an external place. But we took hundreds of people out and showed them this experience. We wanted to incorporate as a church and, right when that happened, California made LSD illegal.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

The Brotherhood occupied the space in Modjeska Canyon for a year before it burned down. That’s when the storied group made their way to Woodland Drive in Laguna Beach. They opened Mystic Arts World – an art gallery, health food market and bookstore on PCH. Across the street, at Taco Bell, people knew they could buy what they were looking for. “Mystic Arts never got involved with dealing,” Ronnie said. “We had health food, books, clothing and the big meditation room in the back. It was all above board. But right across the street, there was a lot of dealing going on. People learned they could either go to Taco Bell or the Canyon and score whatever they wanted.”

Ronnie and Wendy both said the Brotherhood had nothing to do with that infamous acid drop when LSD fell from the sky over Laguna Canyon in December 1970. “There are lots of rumors, several books written and endless articles that are pretty far from the truth,” said Ronnie. “And they’re getting worse.”

“We left Laguna, every one of us, a year before that,” said Wendy. “By Christmas of 1969, we were all gone. That happened the Christmas of 1970 [known as “The Laguna Beach Happening”]. But we would never do that. We would not indiscriminately drop LSD from an airplane. The Brotherhood was so into the ethics of taking LSD, and the seriousness of enlightenment and changing your mind.” They also took seriously the environmentalism of the movement, all of them vegetarians who largely lived without electricity.

The Brotherhood began moving hashish from Afghanistan to fund their distribution of LSD. The stories of how both Ronnie and Wendy navigated around the Middle East are worthy of their own book and movie. Fortunately, both have been made. Ronnie wrote the memoir, Brotherhood Hashish: The Story of Ronnie Bevan. The 2016 documentary Orange Sunshine, the only film approved by the Brotherhood for its accuracy and sensitive reporting, also recounts these incredible smuggling feats.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ronnie Bevans

Ronnie Bevan recounts his life with the Brotherhood of Eternal Love in his memoir, “Brotherhood Hashish: The Story of Ronnie Bevan” (autographed copies available for sale at LBCAC’s “The Gathering”)

“One of my favorite stories is when they pretended to be a film crew making surf films,” said William Kirkley, the film’s director. “This is right after Endless Summer, but they’re all in Laguna Beach and it’s the height of surf films being made. They decided that if they smuggled drugs in film canisters – because you can’t open the film canisters, or it will expose the film – that would be the perfect thing. So they stuffed big 35-millimeter canisters full of LSD, they stuffed the surfboards and traveled all around the world surfing and pretending to make surf films while they’re actually moving tons of drugs.”

By 1972, the authorities were onto the Brotherhood. On August 6, the New York Times (to read, click here) reported that 57 members were arrested or indicted on drug charges in raids conducted in California, Oregon and Hawaii. Seven were arrested at the Idyllwild ranch where Ronnie and Wendy spent significant time. Ronnie was the only member with a warrant who was never arrested.

By and large, everyone served some time. Ronnie and Wendy lived under assumed names and evaded the law for 11 years, raising their two sons with Ronnie serving as Little League coach, Wendy as president of the Women’s Auxiliary and both members of the PTA. Of course, when the charges were cleared against Ronnie over a decade later, they couldn’t share the good news with their straight-arrow friends. They’d only ever been known by their aliases.

All these stories are documented in Kirkley’s film, which screened on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Wendy and Ronnie Bevan, along with director William Kirkley and others from the Brotherhood, were on hand Thursday and will be on Saturday to answer questions and share their stories from those days.

“I admire that they stayed true to their convictions,” said Kirkley. “They still, to this day, truly believe in what they were doing and that what they were doing was right.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LBCAC

The LBCAC held a screening of the 2016 documentary “Orange Sunshine” on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will again on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Members from the Brotherhood of Eternal Love were on hand Thursday night and will be on hand Saturday evening to answer questions.

All You Need Is LSD: a play by Leo Butler

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Bare Bones Theatre will stage a reading of Leo Butler’s 2018 play All You Need Is LSD. In 2015, Butler accepted an invitation from Professor David Nutt, a former government drugs czar, to be a guinea pig in the world’s first LSD medical trials since the 1960s. According to the play’s overview, “Monty Python, Being John Malkovich and Alice in Wonderland all resonate in this exhilarating and original comedy as we watch Leo jump down the rabbit-hole of a medical trial in search of enlightenment – and a good story. Along the way he meets an array of characters whose own stories in the history of LSD are hilariously and poignantly uncovered.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

“All You Need Is LSD,” a play by Leo Butler, will be read at the LBCAC on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

“It’s the whole history of LSD and includes a lot of Laguna Beach connections, but it begins with Alice going down the rabbit hole,” said Lojo Simon, founder and co-producer of Bare Bones. “The whole play is like going down a rabbit hole, so it should be lots of fun. But it’s very challenging to produce.”

The challenges lie in the dozens of characters incorporated in the script. In addition to well-known names like Timothy Leary, Aldous Huxley, Helen Mirren, George Harrison, Dr. Who and Paul McCartney, there are witches, chemists, businessmen, judges, receptionists and professors.

To Simon’s knowledge, the play has never been staged in the U.S. Because of its complicated casting, she decided to hand over the directorial reins to colleague Dani Bedau.

Simon originally aimed to incorporate a talkback discussion with researchers in the field to learn about the therapeutic effects of micro-dosing. “I was hoping we could take an open-minded look at how psychedelics are being used for mental health therapy today,” she said. “The practice is being embraced by the medical community, funded by major universities and awarded a recent grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). I’m happy to be presenting this play in the context of what Laguna used to be, but I think in 2022 there’s an opportunity to discuss the role LSD can play in healthcare. Unfortunately, Orange County is a bit behind on these discussions.”

There’s little doubt psychedelics are playing a significant role in contemporary therapies. “I just read an article that tech CEOs are micro-dosing,” said Kirkley. “There’s been a resurgence lately of psychedelics used for medical therapy and PTSD.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

Paul Rogan, who appeared this summer in a local production of “Shakespeare’s Fool,” will read on stage

For those who remain skeptical, but curious, All You Need Is LSD is a safe and fun way to get a glimpse inside the experience. “The play is a very good overview, as well as an insight into what it’s like to take LSD,” said Simon. “The playwright participated in an acid trip under medical supervision as part of writing this. The play is about his trip. Then he meets all these characters along the way who have an association with the history of LSD. That’s how I’d describe the structure of the play.”

All You Need Is LSD stars Bare Bones regulars Ava Burton, Veltria Roman and Tom Shelton (who also regularly appears at the Laguna Playhouse and was recently cast in the upcoming show Love Among the Ruins). Joining the cast are Paul Rogan (who appeared in Shakespeare’s Fool this summer) and David Nevell (another regular at the Laguna Playhouse).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

David Nevell will also play several roles in “All You Need Is LSD”

“It’s going be a trip,” said Simon. “You have to come with an open mind and take the journey.”

The movement’s next generation

On Saturday, Sept. 10, members of the Brotherhood will gather at the LBCAC at 5 p.m. for an additional screening of Orange Sunshine and to share stories from those 1960s and ‘70s hippie days. Guests are invited to dress in vintage outfits – headbands and bellbottoms are welcome. Laguna legend Douglas Miller and Jesse Miller (no relation) will display art and photographs of our town from that era.

At 8 p.m., musician Ryan Heflin and his band will perform. Although Heflin wasn’t alive during the 1960s counterculture, the era speaks to him. LBCAC founder Rick Conkey recognizes Heflin as a modern-day troubadour and a representative of the next generation of this peace-loving movement.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ryan Heflin

Singer, songwriter and keyboardist Ryan Heflin to perform at the LBCAC for “The Gathering”

“I’ve always felt different, with one toe in the world but most of me wanting to be this shaman or writer/poet who lives in a cabin in the woods and sends my reflections back to the world,” said Heflin. “I want to give people music, but not get involved. I guess that’s why I’m an artist.”

Unlike many writers of 1960s music, Heflin isn’t interested in writing songs that are political. “I like to think of my music beyond the comings and goings of fluctuations, customs and particular time periods,” he said. “I write music to get in touch with the timeless. I want to zoom myself out – and zoom my audience out – of the tiny human dramas and contrivances to look at the planet, at the universe and our existence here. My mission with music – my north star – is to renew people’s sense of wonder, starting with my own. I’m bringing us back to a childlike awareness of what a miracle and beautiful, bizarre fantasy it is just to be alive. I want to pull us out of these identities and divisions and bring us back to a more profound, even mystical, apprehension of the world.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ryan Heflin

Musician Ryan Heflin represents the next generation of this peace-loving movement

Influenced by writer Jack Kerouac and poet Walt Whitman, Heflin said if he was stranded on a desert island, he’d take Whitman’s Leaves of Grass with him. “When I hear Kerouac, I feel like that was me in a past life,” Heflin said. “It’s that uncanny. He’s this beautiful duality. His writing, on one end, is childlike and romantic. He’s amazed at the poetry of life and nature and humanity. He’s the seeker and believes there’s something bigger going on. But then he teeters over to a depressed melancholy, looking around at society and its absurdities. That’s me. I’m this wide-eyed child, but I’m also just dumbfounded by society.”

Heflin immediately connected to Mark Chamberlain, the center’s original co-founder, and his “artivism” mission. Chamberlain, alongside artist Jerry Birchfield, operated BC Space for nearly 45 years, using the gallery to promote art as a form of activism. Once Heflin found Conkey and learned about the newly founded LBCAC and its rich activist history, he knew it was the right fit for his artistic aims.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ryan Heflin

Influenced by Jack Kerouac and Walt Whitman, Ryan Heflin’s music transcends politics and entertainment and seeks to connect with timeless subjects about the meaning of human existence

“Chamberlain’s vision of using art to say something and make people look around and question things resonated with me. A lot of my music is about preserving the things that are important in nature and questioning pathological progress. I’m not just an entertainer. I don’t want to just amuse people with music. That has its place, of course, but I connect with the 1960s because, back then, that’s when a lot of people were using their music and their art to say something profound and bring awareness to people.”

In addition to Heflin’s concert on September 10, musician Matt Costa will also perform at the LBCAC the following Saturday, Sept. 17. Costa wrote and performed the soundtrack for Orange Sunshine and is hailed as a talented ambassador for the era. Costa has been writing music since the early 2000s and toured with Modest Mouse, Oasis, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, Death Cab for Cutie and others.

Costa wrote 40 original sons for the Orange Sunshine soundtrack. “Each one, to me, sounds like something we would have licensed,” said Kirkley.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Singer and songwriter Matt Costa, who wrote the soundtrack to “Orange Sunshine,” will perform at the LBCAC for “The Gathering” on Saturday, Sept. 17

Although the cultural and political climate in 2022 bears only a shadowy resemblance to the 1960s, they both represent combustible times in our American discourse. Social divisions and cultural fissures make the status quo feel unsustainable and send people searching for solutions. It’s been a time of self-reflection, of turning to spirituality, philosophy and other sources of wisdom to answer these big life questions. “The Gathering” comes at a critical time and couldn’t happen at a more appropriate place. The LBCAC’s goal is to facilitate these cultural conversations, learn from our past and use art as a vehicle to find meaningful ways forward.

“The hippie movement in Laguna only officially lasted about five years, but many of its lessons are more important and relevant today than ever,” said Conkey. “We’re all here, sharing this planet together in the same moment, which is its own miracle. ‘The Gathering’ is our generation’s opportunity to come together, exchange ideas and hopefully write a new chapter in this amazing journey. Let’s have a little fun and reach for the stars.”

For more information, times and ticketing for all these events, visit the LBCAC website here. Orange Sunshine is currently unavailable for streaming, so these two exclusive screenings are currently the only way to see the documentary.

Bare Bones Theatre has announced its 2022 fall schedule and is now offering season passes. For more information about Bare Bones, to become a subscriber, or to purchase tickets for this event, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information on Ryan Heflin and his music, visit his website by clicking here.

To hear excerpts of Matt Costa’s Orange Sunshine soundtrack, click here.

To purchase Ronnie Bevan’s book, Brotherhood Hashish, visit the website by clicking here. Autographed copies of the book were on sale Thursday, Sept. 8 and will be on sale Saturday, Sept. 10 at the LBCAC.

Note: Proof of Vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a mask is required. LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.