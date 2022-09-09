NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

89.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Artists and designers Paul Frank and Kim Baise FP 090922

Artists and designers Paul Frank and Kim Baise to teach two intimate workshops at the Laguna Art Museum this month

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

As part of the Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM) new mission and vision, they’re now offering an expanded educational program for patrons of all ages. They’re also attracting some high-profile instructors who bring not only years of experience, but some truly creative designs into their classrooms. 

Two whimsical workshops this month are worthy of your attention. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Paul Frank – the celebrated creator of Julius the Monkey – will teach a three-hour clock-making class appropriate for both children and adults. On Sunday, Sept. 18, Kim Baise will offer her papier-mâché workshop in celebration of Jean Lowe’s Your Place in the Multiverse exhibition, which closes that day. 

I caught up with the Museum to hear the backstories behind the workshops, as well as LAM’s plans for the future. These are some wonderful opportunities you won’t want to miss. 

artists and designers 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Famed artist and designer Paul Frank offers a clock-making workshop, appropriate for children and adults, on September 17 at the Museum

Create a colorful clock with famed designer Paul Frank

Orange County native Paul Frank became an instant household name in the mid-1990s when he created Julius the Monkey. The pop culture icon caught on, soon appearing on videos, books, clothing, pillows, glasses, stickers and – well – everywhere. 

In recent years, Frank has turned much of his attention toward teaching, offering intimate workshops that span one afternoon to several weeks. “The workshops are fun because I always bring an elevated project where I do a lot of the prep and make all the parts for them,” Frank told Convention Crossing podcast host Dee Chavez. “This gives people a unique experience. It’s fun. Parents bring their kids. People bring their husbands and wives.” 

All supplies are included in this three-hour course, which is appropriate for elementary school children and older. 

artists and designers 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

A whimsical example of what participants can expect to make at Paul Frank’s workshop

“Paul is an amazing example of an artist who grew up in Orange County,” said LAM’s Deputy Director Victoria Gerard. “I don’t want to over-generalize, but it seems everyone in my generation knows Julius the Monkey. Paul continues to reinvent himself through these workshops. It’s a great way to offer people a fun experience in Laguna.”

Gerard has taken Frank’s workshops in the past and can attest to his laid-back and approachable teaching style. “It’s an intimate experience where people tend to bond with each other in the class,” she said. “And Paul is such a casual, positive person. He’s a wonderful teacher and so attentive to everyone in the class.” 

Space is limited and advance registration is recommended. The class is offered from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Member tickets are $150 and non-member tickets are $170. Masks or face coverings are required. Click here for tickets.

Design a papier-mâché creation with artist Kim Baise

In connection with Jean Lowe’s jaw-dropping exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse, artist and designer Kim Baise offered a papier-mâché workshop last Spring that proved extremely popular. In honor of Lowe’s closing, Baise returns to once again deconstruct the mysterious process behind papier-mâché.

If you haven’t yet experienced Lowe’s installation, you’ll discover multiple rooms of large-scale furniture made entirely of papier-mâché. In addition to “Discount Barn” – an emporium of faux products that include cases of beer, canned goods and face creams – there’s a full-scale library, as well as a living room with a life-sized baby grand, oriental rugs and potted plants. All papier-mâché.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Baise shows workshop participants what’s possible with paper and guides them through the process of making their own creations. Though no experience is necessary, students can expect to leave with custom-made pieces they can hang from a backpack, offer as unique gifts or use as ornamental decoration. 

artists and designers 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Kim Baise’s popular papier-mâché course is back for the closing of the Jean Lowe, “Your Place in the Multiverse,” exhibition

Baise has created works for West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Vans, Cirque du Soleil, Discovery Channel, One King’s Lane and more. Her creations are colorful, whimsical and wholly unique. You can see several of her designs by clicking here.

“I seek inspiration from all sorts of sources and always try to be open, mobile and on the lookout,” Baise told Front & Main (West Elm’s online blog). “I love to observe people on the street, go to see live music shows, art galleries, discover new murals, flea markets, watch films, read, nature hike, daydream. Taking all the little everyday things and observing them. Art is everywhere!”

A natural-born teacher (and mother of three), Baise also exudes a fun and laid-back teaching style, approachable to students of every age. “Some elementary school students came to her last workshop and had a great time,” said Gerard. “I’m even thinking about bringing my 4-year-old. Even at that age, I think he’d really enjoy it.” 

All materials are provided. Attendees might consider bringing an apron. Space is limited and advanced registration is recommended. The class is offered from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Member tickets are $30 and non-member tickets are $40. Click here for tickets.

“Education is an important part of the Museum and we have made an effort to expand educational programming, as well as bringing art engagement opportunities to local schools,” said Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee. “The Museum provides Museum educator-led art instruction for more than 1,100 children each year. We’re proud to offer learners of all ages access to docent tours and our hands-on maker space, the Lab at LAM, as well as free admission for children 12 and under thanks to the Segerstrom Foundation.”

Workshops like these open people’s minds to recognize what’s possible with art. By giving both children and adults access to creative minds like Paul Frank and Kim Baise – who are as accessible as they are talented – the public is guaranteed a positive artistic experience. 

“The Museum has always been a gathering place for locals and the greater arts community,” said Perlin Lee. “As a community-based organization, we continue to challenge ourselves and evaluate how we can reach art lovers of all ages.”

In other words, our community can expect that opportunities like these are only the beginning. Keep an eye on LAM’s website for upcoming events and programs. And note the Museum’s new hours. They’re now open Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays (except Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Labor Day).

For additional information, tickets and hours, visit LAM’s website by clicking here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.