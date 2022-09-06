NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Fair Game 090622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Big-time volleyball takes over Main Beach this weekend with the Laguna Open

TJ headshot AugThe Laguna Open, the world’s longest running beach volleyball tournament, will take place this weekend, beginning Friday (Sept. 9, 10 & 11), on Main Beach. It’ll be the 67th edition of the Laguna Men’s & Women’s Opens.

The event will feature 12 teams that were formally seeded yesterday and then add a Friday qualifier for others seeking to get into the main event, for a field totaling 16 teams for men and 16 teams for women. They’ll play over six courts, battling for $22,000 in prize money.

The seeded teams were selected using FIVB, AVP & CBVA points, so it’s the best in volleyball. In fact, according to organizers, because the Laguna Open is “a favorite of legends of the game,” you can expect a collection of gold medal winners, legends, AVP, FIVB and NCAA players.

The history of the event dates back to 1955 when the first Laguna Open was won by Gene Selznick and Bernie Holtzman. Other names over the years that have played include Dain Blanton, Ron Lang, Ron Von Hagen, Greg Lee, Jim Menges, Sinjin Smith, Randy Stoklos, Karch Kiraly, Chris Marlowe, Tim Hovland, Brent Frohoff, Scott Ayakatubby, the Crabb Brothers, and so many more.

On the women’s side, it is equally impressive with a history of Barbara May, Kathy Gregory, Nancy Cohen, Nina Matthies, Kathy Hanley, Janice Harrer, Elaine Rocque, Karolyn Kirby, Jackie Silva, Bonnie Counts, Gabby Roney, Lynne Galli and Lisa Rutledge.

Play will take place from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., until the champs are crowned.

It’s going to be HOT! And I was just thinking of the volleyball, but the weather might be too.

Enjoy.

• • •

The No on Q campaign came out of the gates yesterday with their press release launched by Citizens for Laguna’s Future.

The group is against Measure Q which is the ordinance that would create an overlay zoning district and require voter approval for development. The Yes side says, it only affects “major development,” the No side says, not so, they say “citywide elections would be required for both large and small public and private projects.”

The list joining in from the No camp includes the police chief, firefighters, Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, Tom Gibbs, the Vice Chair of the Laguna Beach Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee, a number of residents, small business owners, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and five of the seven candidates running for city council.

Whether you’re for it or against it, you have to admit, that’s a strong group!

• • •

Everyone knows who Paul Frank is, right? Of course, he’s the creator of Julius the Monkey and many other “whimsical” characters. Oh, so now you know.

Fair Game Paul Frank clocks SNL 9.6

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Paul Frank clock workshop character clocks

Frank is going to lead a workshop at the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m., where you’ll have the opportunity to “let your own creativity shine” by adding your own special touches to a character clock you’ll design.

Obviously, because of his popularity, and Julius’ too, and the fact that space is limited, I suggest advance tickets. The cost is $150 for Museum members and $170 for non-members.

But, don’t forget, you’re getting a clock out of it. Masks/face coverings will be required for the workshop.

• • •

Speaking of LAM, did you ever wonder what an NFT is? Or even, what it means? Well, I’m glad you asked. Simon Oldfield will explore Blockchain and NFTs, the “new, exciting and somewhat mysterious world” tomorrow evening (Sept. 7) at the Museum at 6 p.m.

Oh, and in case you still haven’t figured out NFTs, it stands for non-fungible token. What’s a non-fungible token is probably your next question? 

Just do me a favor, and yourself, if interested, head over to hear Oldfield speak on this subject of new currency models as it relates to the art world and he’ll give you insight into this topic that is gaining interest, worldwide.

It’s $7 for members and $14 for non-members…but, I’m not sure if you can pay with NFTs.

• • •

Tomorrow (Sept. 7) is a day where 10 local organizations have been invited to participate in the Orange County Foundation’s “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day. Crystal Cove Conservancy is one of them.

The day aims to generate support for leading nonprofit organizations who work to protect Orange County’s undeveloped open spaces.

Your support is needed because Crystal Cove’s 3.2 miles of sandy beaches, 2,800 acres of bluff and backcountry habitats, and the 1,100-acre offshore Marine Protected Area makes it an ideal outdoor classroom for young people to experience, discover and learn about the environment. 

Their goal is to raise $30,000 to support their programs which bring in young people to discover and enjoy the area.

To give, go here

The other local organizations participating in Giving Day are Laguna Canyon Conservancy, Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

• • •

You’re invited to join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8-11 a.m. in the beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at their native plant nursery as they care for native plants from their seed stage to when they’re ready to be planted.

Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers and help maintain the nursery. 

Those attending may gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other “zany and interesting plant lovers.” 

Remember, it’s hot and you’ll be out remotely in the park. Closed-toed shoes are a must, along with layered clothing and sun protection.

Bring water!

Those ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, go to https://letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

• • •

Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education meets this Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Thurston Middle School Library. Closed Session takes place at 5 p.m., followed by the Regular Meeting at 6.

