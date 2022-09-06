NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

OCCF “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day 090622

OCCF “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day brings together 10 local nonprofits

Tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 7), the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will bring together 10 local nonprofits to raise $100,000 during “Protect & Preserve” – a 24-hour collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas that enrich 52 miles of California’s coastline.

 The Orange County community is invited to help protect the county’s natural habitats including its Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). MPAs are discrete geographic marine or estuarine areas designed to protect or conserve marine life and habitat which cover 26% of U.S. waters. The National Marine Protected Areas Center has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. In Orange County, approximately 12 of Orange County’s stunning 44-mile coastline are designated as an MPA, including Laguna Beach. 

OCCF sea lion SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of OCCF

Laguna Beach is designated as a Marine Protected Area

 Participating Laguna Beach organizations in “Protect & Preserve” include Crystal Cove Conservancy, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“We are proud to support this collaborative fundraising effort for local nonprofits that help protect and conserve our Orange County coastline and unique ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Orange County’s natural resources flourish and can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

 “Protect & Preserve” is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success. In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $18 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To donate during the “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day and give back to the environment, go here.

 

