NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Power outage initially hits more than 4,000 090622

Power outage initially hits more than 4,000 Laguna Beach customers yesterday afternoon

A power outage at 1:08 p.m. affected Laguna Beach yesterday (September 5) leaving 4,216 customers without power. By 3 p.m. the number had been reduced to 3,432.

Southern California Edison crews continued working to return power to everyone, bringing the number without power down to just 17 by 4:07 p.m. 

According to an SCE spokesperson, everyone was back online by 6:56 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.