 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

No thumbs up on Aquathon 2022 090622

No thumbs up on Aquathon 2022, this year it really is not happening on September 11

Gary Cogorno, co-organizer of the Aquathon, brings bad news to potential Aquathon competitors this year: “Hello, all planning to Walk & Swim the Coastline of Laguna Beach, aka Aquathon 2022. We have to bring the news of too much Baja Tropical storm activity; and ‘REALLY’ cancel this year’s event for Sept. 11th. I thought Tropical Storm Javier would be a problem, now passed, however, Hurricane Kay arrives to us on Sat/Sun as a tropical storm that brings overhead waves at low arrival frequency. Not good for visibility, certainly not good to swim against a South current and swell.”

no thumbs two guys

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Two competitors give the thumbs up in Aquathon 2021, but no such luck this year

“I am especially sorry for those who planned to travel a distance to participate,” Cogorno said. “We have dealt with big surf in the past, although from long-range sources that give adequate time to gauge the best time to get in and out of the water. However, this La Niña is acting more like El Niño with the amount of Tropical Storms that have marched up the Baja Coast.” 

no thumbs high tide

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Participants in 2021 experiencing high tide, but tropical storms this year present worse problems 

Cogorno further explained that he will send updates for a possible next window to hold this year’s event. However, the Tropical Weather Outlook website must show the “train” of storms slowing down.

Those having paid the $90-$100 price, will receive their Aquathon towels somehow, if the Aquathon organizers cannot find a calm weather date. They may have their first Cold Water Aquathon if their window gets into mid-October or November. Hang on to your wetsuits!

For more information on Aquathon, go to www.aquathon.com.

 

