NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting 090622

Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting to honor founding member

Join Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) at their first in-person monthly membership meeting of 2022, as they honor Carolyn Wood, a founding member of Laguna Canyon Conservancy on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Laguna Canyon Wood

Click on image for a larger photo

Courtesy of LCC

Carolyn Wood on the Lida Lenney memorial bench

Wood has long been recognized by the Laguna Beach community for her tireless efforts to preserve open space and protect the environment. She served as president of LCC from 1988 though 2016, and with her leadership and commitment, LCC was one of the first organizations to participate in the 1989 Walk in the Canyon. “The Walk” led to the Irvine Company’s selling the Laguna Laurel property to the city. This sale saved Laguna Canyon and Wood was a true leader in the preservation of the canyon.

On April 3, 2000, a proclamation was granted by Orange County Supervisor Tom Wilson to honor Wood by renaming the Laguna Canyon View Knoll as the Carolyn Wood Knoll.

According to LCC, “Laguna Beach has been blessed by her knowledge and insight, and her profound impact on the open space we are fortunate enough to 

share and protect. Visual presentations of this remarkable woman and her accomplishments will be shown.”

Light refreshments will be served. Wine is available.

The LCC meeting will take place at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.