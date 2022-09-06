NewLeftHeader

 September 6, 2022

Laguna Live! to present Opera Laguna in concert

Laguna Live! will present Opera Laguna’s premiere concert featuring Oriana Falla and Arnold Livingston Geis on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. in The Sanctuary at Neighborhood Congregational Church. Discover the power of the human voice as they take you on an intimate musical journey through their lives with bel canto (beautiful singing) as your guide and featured works by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Britten and Schumann. 

Soprano Oriana Falla

Soprano Oriana Falla is praised by Opera News for her “palpable purity” and by LA Opus for her “large, lovely and vibrant [voice].” Falla, a Colombian-American, began her 2021-2022 season with a Concert for Peace for the Washington Concert Society. Most recently, she recorded for the new Disney film Encanto. In December 2020, she sang Mimi in Pacific Opera Project’s drive-in performance of La Bohѐme. Opera News hailed the performance as sung with “rare clarity” and referred to her performance as having “plumbed the character’s emotional depths…the most heart wrenching moment of the performance.”

Tenor Arnold Livingston Geis

Tenor Arnold Livingston Geis is praised by Opera Today for his “sizable lyric instrument” and “honeyed tone on all registers.” Geis is a recent graduate of Washington National Opera’s prestigious Cafritz Young Artist Program. In the 2021-2022 season he made his Lincoln Center debut creating the role of Mr. Marks in Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon’s Intimate Apparel. He also sang Agamemnon in a workshop of Wayne Shorter & Esperanza Spalding’s Iphigenia at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Obadiah in Mendelssohn’s Elijah with St. George’s Choral Society in New York.

Tickets, which are $35 for general seating and $55 for VIP (includes front row seats and meet and greet with the artists), are available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. The reception takes place at 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

