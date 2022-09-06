NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 090622

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Terrible temps!

Dennis 5Local ocean temps have been on a real rollercoaster ride for the past week and a half or so. Ten days ago, the temp had scratched and clawed its way all the way up to 74 degrees here in town and a super inviting 76 degrees in San Clemente. However, that didn’t last long as stiff WNW winds lashed our coast the very next day and the following day – and suddenly the water temp plunged all the way down to 58 degrees. 

Two days later, a round of SSE winds jacked the temp all the way back up to about 68, but that didn’t last long either. The dreaded Westerlies returned with a vengeance and the bottom dropped out once again as temps sunk back into the upper 50s to low 60s where they remained for several days. On Sunday, the 4th, it was back up to a respectable 66-67 as a result of a return of the SSE breezes on Saturday. Boy, what a swing! As you know by now, it’s all about the local winds and their sometimes erratic effect on our local ocean temps. 

Check this out. On Sunday, the forecast hi-lo temp here in town was 94-74, with increased humidity levels so it was squirm time. That was thanks to a strong high pressure centered over Nevada and a remnant low that is former tropical storm Javier that drifted our way from the lower Baja Peninsula. A deep pool of tropical moisture invaded our region and a good part of the Desert Southwest, resulting in widespread heavy monsoonal thundershower activity with uncomfortable humidity levels and way above normal temps. That was even here at the coast and it looks like this heat wave, our first significant heat wave of the summer, is going to be sticking around for a while. This summer, the weather here in town has been mild for the most part with temps running 2-3 degrees below normal much of the time. 

More On Hurricanes: Now we’re in September, the prime for hurricane development, strength and frequency, both in the Eastern Pacific and Atlantic. From birth, the hurricane lives in an environment that constantly tries to kill it – and ultimately succeeds. The hurricane tends to survive while it is over warm water, at least 80 degrees or higher, but its movement is controlled by the forces which drive the storm ashore or colder water beyond the tropics. In these non-nourishing environments, it will fill and die. This thrust away from the tropics is the clockwise curve which propels Atlantic hurricanes into the eastern United States and takes western Pacific typhoons across the coastlines of Japan and into the Asian mainland. 

Even before a hurricane forms, the embryonic storm has forward motion that is generally driven by the easterly flow of an air movement system of the tropical latitudes – featuring east to west flow of the atmosphere in which it is embedded. As long as this westerly drift is slow – less than about 20 mph – the young hurricane may intensify. More rapid forward motion generally inhibits intensification in the storm’s early stages. Entering the temperate latitudes north of the Tropic of Cancer some storms may move along at better than 50 mph, but such fast moving systems soon weaken. 

More on hurricanes next week, gang. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

