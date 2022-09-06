NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Citizens for Laguna’s Future officially launches 090622

Citizens for Laguna’s Future officially launches No on Q campaign

Citizens for Laguna’s Future, the grassroots organization of Laguna Beach residents, small business owners, police chief, firefighters and local leaders committed to defeating Measure Q on the November ballot, has officially launched its No on Q campaign. Laguna Beach Police Chief, firefighters and Mayor Sue Kempf are among the list of more than 100 Laguna Beach residents opposing this ballot measure.

According to the group, if approved, Measure Q would “create a dragnet effect that would require costly, citywide elections for both large and small public and private projects not only ‘over development’ as claimed by Q supporters.” The group argues that the cost to the City and therefore Laguna taxpayers could be millions, cutting critical funding for police and fire and stunting the financial viability of Laguna.

“Simply put, Measure Q won’t just block larger developments which no one wants,” said Sue Kempf, mayor of Laguna Beach. “It would trigger a citywide election to approve a coffee shop, pizzeria, or South Laguna’s desperately needed new fire station. We’ve already been a low-and-slow growth town for decades and maintained a world-class, small-town charm. 

“Measure Q aims to fix a problem that doesn’t exist and will likely kill many small businesses in the process.”

Measure Q qualified for the ballot via the citizens’ initiative process, meaning the City Council had to place the measure on the ballot exactly as written. As a result, Citizens for Laguna’s Future argues that the measure could open the City up to legal vulnerabilities. “If the City were to be sued by deep-pocketed developers, Laguna Beach taxpayers would have to foot the bill,” stated the group.

“Measure Q would be detrimental to the City’s emergency preparedness,” said Tom Gibbs, vice chair of the Laguna Beach Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee, “because there is no exemption for public projects, it would needlessly tie-up, delay, politicize and make far more expensive critical life safety infrastructure including the urgently needed South Laguna Fire Station 4, and its costs and lost revenues to the City would result in less funds for firefighters, police and disaster preparedness.”

Tom Padden, president of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association said, “The Laguna Beach Firefighters Association adamantly opposes Measure Q as it would hamper the ability to upgrade our city’s critical infrastructure including fire stations. Please join us in voting NO on Measure Q.”

“I strongly urge residents to vote NO on Measure Q. This initiative will have real negative consequences for our community if passed. Measure Q’s stated purpose is to regulate large new developments, but it goes far beyond this. It’s 18 pages of complex and in some cases ambiguous and inconsistent provisions that require City public safety projects and many small projects to go to a vote,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bob Whalen. “Measure Q is not the right approach for Laguna.”

Citizens For Laguna’s Future was created to bring together the many voices concerned about the damage to Laguna if Measure Q passes. The group cites “deterring the rejuvenation of Laguna’s aging business neighborhoods, putting barriers in the way of small businesses coming to Laguna and adversely impacting the City’s financial strength” as simply a few of the reasons the coalition was formed.

Five of the seven candidates running for City Council have stated their opposition to Q as has the majority of the current City Council.

For more information about the No on Q campaign, visit www.citizensforlagunasfuture.com/.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.