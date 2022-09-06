NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

All that glitters at Messy Church 090622

All that glitters at Messy Church

Messy Church will meet this Sunday, Sept. 11, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. back at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, after its August gathering at the beach. 

All are welcome to attend the multigenerational, creative worship experience. Messy Church provides an opportunity for families to discover Christian life lessons together, always through activities and fun.

All that glitters Messy drum circle

Click on image for a larger photo

Photo by Barbara Crowley 

Messy Church Drum Circle beats the summer heat

“We will focus on the Golden Rule” (Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.), said Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church. “It is the focus of classroom rules and Western words to live by.” She added, “All that glitters can be found in Bible stories.”

As a gesture of hospitality, a meal is always served. A $5 donation is appreciated but not required, as are reservations. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. The church is a reconciling congregation.

For more information, visit www.lbumc.org/ministries.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.