 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Block the Blaze SoCal PaddleDown for Cancer Relay 090622

“Block the Blaze SoCal PaddleDown for Cancer Relay” comes ashore at Crystal Cove and Laguna Beach

The “SoCal PaddleDown for Cancer Relay” hit the shores of Crystal Cove on Sunday, Sept. 3 before continuing on the next leg of its 250-mile paddle down the California coast. California State Ocean Lifeguards and junior lifeguards have been paddling the Official “SoCal PaddleDown” paddleboards through Orange County and are heading into the next lifeguarding jurisdiction, where it will continue its southbound trek to the border. 

The 2022 “SoCal PaddleDown for Cancer Relay” began its journey June 1 at Gaviota State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The paddle involves more than 25 lifeguard agencies along the coast, with the relay eventually ending at Imperial Beach near the Mexico border.

Block the Blaze paddlers

Click on photo for a larger photo

Photo by Sierra Cuesta

California State Ocean Lifeguards Morgan Choi and Brandi White, pictured at Crystal Cove State Beach, completed their leg of the paddle

Each leg will feature a pair of paddlers each navigating custom designed 12-foot prone Deep Ocean Boards paddleboards equipped with SPOT Gen 4 and Trace satellite GPS monitoring devices to track their progress. At least two paddlers are deployed because it is always safer to paddle with a buddy.

The “SoCal PaddleDown” is raising awareness for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s “Block the Blaze” skin cancer education program. The paddle which is geared to the junior lifeguard programs of lifeguard and marine safety agencies throughout California, was specifically established to focus attention on early skin cancer prevention and recognition among those spending considerable time outdoors.

“As lifeguards, we spend the majority of our careers in the sun, and we know the dangers of sun exposure,” said Bill Humphreys, president of the California Surf Lifesaving Association (CSLSA). The “SoCal PaddleDown” is a great way of raising awareness about the dangers of sun exposure and the JWCF is providing the next generation of lifeguards the tools and information to prevent and detect skin cancer.”

In California, one in three residents will be diagnosed with skin cancer during their lifetime. Nearly all skin cancer is curable if cured early and treated quickly. Skin cancer is the most common in the United States with nearly four million people diagnosed annually, according to the JWCF.

“Sun damage is cumulative, so the sooner we can provide lifesaving information to our youth, the better,” said Lauren Fraga, senior program director of JWCF. “Each summer, nearly 25,000 junior lifeguards learn how to be sun safe through the “Block the Blaze” presentations, after which they are given sunscreen and a hat to immediately implement sun safety.

“The “Block the Blaze” program is the official partner of the CSLSA to provide skin cancer education to junior lifeguards throughout California.

To support this effort with donations, visit www.jwcf.org.

 

