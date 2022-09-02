NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Catching some waves at The Vic West 2022

Photos by @SoLagLocal (Greg Viviani)

On August 27-28, The Vic West took over the waves at Laguna Beach’s Aliso Beach, the fourth stop on the United Skim Tour (UST). Weekend conditions held up with overhead waves, occasional siders and heavy barrels.

Presented by Victoria Skimboards and owner Tex Haines, competition divisions included Pro Men, Pro Women, Amateur Women and Amateurs by age category, ranging from 50 and up down to 8 and under.

Catching some waves at The VIC Yahir Valencia

Click on photo for a larger image

Yahir Valencia, winner of the Men’s Division, is congratulated. He also won for “Best Air.”

Catching some waves at The VIC Haines and Torrealba

Click on photo for a larger image

Tex Haines, owner of Victoria Skimboards, hugs Amber Torrealba at the awards ceremony. She placed third in the Women’s Division and garnered a special award for “Best Contribution to Skim Community”

Catching some waves at The Vic Chad Wadsworth

Click on photo for a larger image

Chad Wadsworth (inverted) came in 5th Place and took it for “Best Rookie Pro”

Catching some waves at The VIC Lucas Fink

Click on photo for a larger image

Lucas Fink took “Best Overall Ride”

Catching some waves at The Vic Billy Howie

Click on photo for a larger image

Billy Howie in a steep drop

Catching some waves at The Vic Tim Fulton

Click on photo for a larger image

Tim Fulton, who took home 2nd Place honors

The VIC West 2022 Top Results: 

Women’s Division

1. Chabe White, 1000 Points

2. Julia Dias, 900 Points

3. Amber Torrealba 810 Points 

4. Irais Ibarra 729 Points 

5. Alex Yokley 656 Points 

6. Casey Kiernan 590 Points 

7. Alexandra Badie 531 Points 

8. Diana Rosa Cordova 478 Points 

9. Ashley Poshard 430 Points 

Men’s Division

1. Yahir Valencia, 1030 Points

2. Tim Fulton, 937 Points

3. Dane Cameron 853 Points 

4. Timmy Gamboa 776 Points 

5. Chad Wadsworth 706 Points 

6. Brandon Sears 643 Points 

7. Jacob Stinnett 585 Points 

8. Bill Bryan 532 Points 

9. Zac Henderson 484 Points 

10. Gerardo Valencia 441 Points

Special Awards: 

Best Young and Upcoming Ride: Elizabeth Amador

Longest Ride: Johnny Salta (Round 3 Pro, Slider)

Best Contribution to Skim Community: Amber Torrealba

Best Rookie Pro: Chad Wadsworth

Biggest Air: Yahir Valencia

Most Innovative Rider: Timmy Gamboa

Best Overall Ride: Lucas Fink (Driving Barrel)

Catching some waves at The Vic Dane Cameron

Click on photo for a larger image

Third place went to Dane Cameron

Catching some waves at The Vic Gerardo Valencia

Click on photo for a larger image

Gerardo Valencia, hyped to advance, comes away with the 10th spot 

Catching some waves at The Vic Jack Howie

Click on photo for a larger image

Jack Howie at a full sprint

Catching some waves at The Vic Spectators

Click on photo for a larger image

Happy spectators taking in the competition and some sun

For complete results, visit www.unitedskimtour.org.

 

