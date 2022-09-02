NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Laguna Beach Firefighters Pancake Breakfast 090222

Laguna Beach Firefighters Pancake Breakfast set for Labor Day, September 5

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, start your morning at the Laguna Beach Firefighters Pancake Breakfast taking place at Heisler Park from 7-10:30 a.m. The cost is $8, while supplies last. The event is sponsored by Mozambique and Skyloft. Heisler Park is located at 375 Cliff Drive.

 

