 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Fair Game 090222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Forum, feedback and discussion leads to positive changes moving forward

TJ headshot AugIt’s always kind of funny how people become unglued when a controversial subject or position is written that they don’t like. “I’m going to cancel my subscription!” “I don’t know if we can still be friends.” “Who does he think he is?”

Granted, I attended the Village Laguna Candidate Forum on Monday night and wrote about it. But truth be told, I enjoyed it. It was good to hear from the candidates, ALL of them. They gave us a starting point for the weeks leading up to the election in November.

It by no means was a final effort on the candidates’ behalf…and, even though I offered grades on their presentations, it was only my opinion. Trust me, none of them are going to win or lose this election because I gave someone a B- instead of an A…or, because I gave someone an A- instead of an F.

But you would think by some of the reaction that I ended the campaign! “Who does he think he is, Sean Hannity?” “Who crowned him king?”

C’mon.

People complained. And that, to me, is okay. In fact, we run a letter in today’s Letters to the Editor that challenges my takes. That’s discourse. However, when it’s wrong is when people say in essence, “I’m going to take my ball and go home.” I used to hate that when playing sports as a kid, but I could also resign myself to the fact at that time that they were just kids.

Your comments, criticisms, etc. are truly listened to. I liked several items that were brought up.

First, is the fact that we’ve decided to put reporter extraordinaire Sara Hall on forum/election coverage. She’ll cover them, and most likely, won’t attach a grade to their efforts. But I can’t promise it, that’ll be up to her.

Secondly, a couple of people mentioned positioning of the Fair Game column at the top of the page. We’re going to look at doing some repositioning, and I’m okay with that.

Like all of you, we care about this community. Your voice is always welcomed, whether you’re with me or against me.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will celebrate the city’s counterculture history with “The Gathering,” running from September 8-17.

The celebration, highlighting Laguna Beach’s hippie history from the 1960s and ‘70s, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with the film Orange Sunshine.

“The feature-length 2016 documentary-style film chronicles the Brotherhood, a group of California hippies and surfers that rose to star status within the psychedelic movement and the ‘bad trip’ that followed. During the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Brotherhood became the largest supplier of the powerful synthetic hallucinogen lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly abbreviated LSD.”

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., “guests are invited to dress in their hippie best and gather for conversation and reminiscences with members of the Brotherhood.” 

Then, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Ryan Heflin, “a modern-day troubadour with a musical message of love and peace,” will perform a 90-minute concert. 

Other celebrations include a Tuesday, Sept. 13 (7:30 p.m.) Bare Bones Theatre play reading titled “All You Need Is LSD,” by Leo Butler; and a Saturday, Sept. 17 (8 p.m.) concert by Matt Costa, who wrote and performed the Orange Sunshine soundtrack.

“Laguna Beach has a rich history as a hippie haven and will forever be known for its three-day Happening in Laguna Canyon on Christmas 1970,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It was a watershed moment that enshrined Laguna Beach in hippie history. Despite its darker side, I prefer to celebrate the movement’s positive ideals – anti-war, women’s rights, vegetarianism, and environmentalism and more. It’s a culture we can learn from, and it is our honor to help tell this story.”

For more information on the events, go to https://lbculturalartscenter.org.

• • •

Check out the temporary mural, “There Goes My Hero” by artist Ryan Callisto, dedicated in a ceremony yesterday afternoon, Sept. 1, on the performance deck at the Promenade on Forest Ave.

The mural commemorates the late Laguna Beach High School graduate, Foo Fighters drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Taylor Hawkins

The project was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Fair Game SNL Taylor Hawkins painting SNL 9.2

Courtesy of @lagunabeachgov

Artist Ryan Callisto proudly displays his mural commemorating Taylor Hawkins

• • •

As temps heat up, fire often comes too, as is the case currently in Southern California. And just because they’re not in our city limits doesn’t mean we’re not engaged.

According to a City spokesperson, (yesterday) morning, the state OES Fire Engine staffed by three Laguna Beach Firefighters was assigned to the Border 32 Fire in San Diego County. The fire started Wednesday afternoon and has grown to 4,246 acres with 5% containment. 

The team of firefighters can be assigned up to 14 days per the City’s agreement with the state. Keep them in your prayers.

• • •

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to the three-day weekend. Actually, I’d be more excited about a 14-day weekend, but I’ll take what I can get.

We always seemed to be blessed in this neck of the woods in so many ways. This weekend will be no different, with plenty of hot weather. Some will complain, like that’s a problem.

I imagine with this weather that our beaches will be filled. Enjoy yourself and be safe.

 

