 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Multi-talented leader of the upcoming Banners & Flags workshop at the Susi Q, Alessandro Colfi, holds a BA/MA in Linguistics, a Master of Fine Arts and a doctorate degree in Expressive Arts Therapy. She is a Registered Yoga Teacher RYT-200, certified in Yoga for Cancer Recovery, Advanced Back Care, Grief Yoga, Dance/Movement Therapy and is a Zumba Instructor (ZIN®). 

With Colfi facilitating, the workshop is designed as a way for those who are grieving to commemorate their late loved ones and celebrate their lives in a warm and supportive setting.

According to Colfi, “Banners and flags have been used throughout history, across cultures and traditions, to symbolically honor the death of a loved one, to express compassion, and to enhance healing through individual and collective participation.”

The Banners & Flags workshop does not require participants to have any art experience, simply an open heart and a willingness to explore their creativity.

Explore your feelings and celebrate lost loved ones through images and shapes

“Exploring creativity and play at any age is nurturing, and enhances self-awareness, confidence, hope, intuition, relationships and overall quality of life,” Colfi said. “The worst art can be the most healing art; the expectations of creating ‘good’ art stifle our creativity as we grow up, as we fall under family and society’s call to conformity, to ‘get serious.’

“The truth is that cultivating creativity through an art form provides solace, balance, help in managing life’s inevitable stress and [personal] enrichment.”

Colfi clarified that “expressive arts” can encompass a range of activities, from simply exploring colors in a coloring book, to listening to a piece of music and connecting shapes and colors, to dancing or gardening.

“Participants make use of the banners and flags in many different ways,” she said. “They may place them in their windows or balconies, on their car rearview mirrors, in a shadow box, in their office, or anywhere that gives them solace and the sense of connection with their late loved one.” 

To end with one of Colfi’s favorite quotes: “Art can permeate the very deepest part of us, where no words exist.” – Eileen Miller.

All materials and art supplies are provided to participants in the two-hour workshop, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Susi Q. Space is limited to 20 participants. Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent.

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

Susi Q Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

