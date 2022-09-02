NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Local water charity raises record-breaking funds at film screening gala

Laguna-based nonprofit With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) hosted their captivating 9th Annual Documentary Screening Gala on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the immersive Port Theater in Corona del Mar.

WMO2H, founded by Lindsey Pluimer in 2011, is committed to providing water and agriculture projects that create income-generating opportunities in East Africa. This year’s fundraiser was record-breaking, with more than $252,000 raised that will directly provide clean water and sustainable agriculture programs to more than 20,000 people in Kenya.

Local water charity Plumier

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dylan Lujano

(L-R) WMO2H Founder & CEO Lindsey Pluimer, local business leader and event sponsor Deana Duffek and Zachary Stangle

Guests experienced the world premiere of the foundation’s newest short documentary, The Women of Kibera. In the film, Veronica, a loving mother, small-business owner, and member of the Kipawa Group from Kibera, Kenya, proves just how clean water and determination can shape economic empowerment in her community. The film shows the incredible impact WMO2H has made on the Kipawa Women’s Group and their surrounding region.

Local water charity Verrett

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dylan Lujano

Event host Stan Verrett from ESPN

Stan Verrett of ESPN hosted the event for the ninth year in a row. WMO2H board member and senior manager at Capital Group, Brian Janssen, was the night’s honored guest and was awarded WMO2H’s Water Advocate Award. During his acceptance speech, Janssen shared, “Problems continue to rise in the world, so we need people who are passionate and dedicated to solving these problems in order to make progress. It’s been my absolute pleasure to serve for the past five years.”

This year’s event also presented WMO2H’s next phase as an organization, both through their film and through Pluimer’s reflection from her recent trip to Kenya. “On this recent visit, it was abundantly clear that we can’t solve major problems like poverty, gender bias, illiteracy and so forth without starting with access to clean water,” said Pluimer, founder and CEO of WMO2H.

Local water charity Offield

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dylan Lujano

Community member Amber Offield during cocktail hour

WMO2H believes every human deserves access to clean water, healthy food and income-generating opportunities. As they reach nearly 100,000 lives across East Africa, their team is prepared to undertake rapid growth that will create a life-long impact for thousands more across the globe.

“This has been one of our main objectives this year, fostering entrepreneurship within our water and agriculture programs, deepening personal agency and access for our community partners. Together, we can bring change, hope and opportunity for entire communities,” Pluimer said.

Local water charity couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Paul Cook

Nolet Spirits’ Katie Kilbane and Kyle Goldfarb hit the Red Carpet

With almost 100,000 lives transformed by their programs so far and more than $252,000 raised at their immersive screening gala, WMO2H proves just how much of an impact people can all make together, with their own two hands.

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has impacted 88,909 people with clean water and sustainable food sources in East Africa. WMO2H now serves 37 communities with 33 clean water projects and 37 sustainable agriculture projects. For more information, visit www.withmyown2hands.org.

 

