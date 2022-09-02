NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Council candidate lists opposing ballot measure, fire mitigation as key areas of focus

By SARA HALL

A City Council candidate spoke about her key priorities, including opposing a local ballot measure and fire mitigation, during a community meeting this week. 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting on Thursday (Sept. 1) with current Mayor Sue Kempf, who’s running for re-election this year, as the featured speaker. 

 Kempf outlined the areas she wants to focus on if voters select her for another term. The parking master plan and undergrounding utilities on Laguna Canyon Road are two of her top issues.

She also strongly emphasized her opposition to the Laguna Residents First initiative, measure Q. 

“I’m not as worried about my election as I am about the ballot measure,” Kempf said. 

Once enacted, if it impacts projects detrimental ways, it can’t simply be reversed because it requires a vote of the people, Kempf explained. They can’t just “fix it later,” she added. 

“This is probably the most consequential election that we’re going to have in the City of Laguna Beach because Measure Q will impact our future for decades to come,” Kempf said. “We absolutely need to vote this down.”

She has a lot of concerns about the measure, specifically how it could potentially impact small business projects.

“We don’t have any big development here, there are a lot of safeguards against big development, but it hits the little guy,” she noted. “All the custom, small business that we like.”

Kempf pointed to several examples that would fall under the cumulative effect and projects that change use. It’s going to be “bad and onerous” if approved, she commented. 

“No one is going to want to do any business here,” Kempf said.

Current mayor and City Council candidate Sue Kempf

During the meeting, she also highlighted the importance of wildfire mitigation measures. 

After the two fires that threatened Laguna Beach this year, the Emerald Fire in February and the nearby Coastal Fire in May, she heard a lot of comments from residents that wildfires are their number one concern.

“You don’t need to worry about village character if you have a fire,” she said. “If we hadn’t of had onshore winds both of those times and we’d had a fire, we’d be having a completely different discussion now.”

One of the best things they’ve done for wildfire mitigation planning is place the water helicopter refilling station near Moulton Meadows Park, she commented. 

She watched the Coastal Fire from a vacant lot near there with LBFD Division Chief Api Weinart. Watching the blaze from across the canyon, Kempf asked if they were going to be ok. He answered yes, but only because the winds were in their favor at the moment. Pointing to some houses, he correctly predicted where the flames would head in an hour or two.

“I watched the whole thing, it’s a sickening feeling,” Kempf said. 

But it also made her realize the importance of the strategically placed water tank as she saw the helicopters quickly refilling as they fought the fire. 

She’d also like to get a more robust emergency operations center. During the Emerald Fire, she and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis opened up the EOC “basically in the lunch room” at city hall. It’s well equipped and can be ready to go fast, she noted, but it’d be helpful to have something more permanent. A possible location for it could be the former St. Catherine of Siena school property, which the city is in the process of purchasing for $23 million. 

Kempf also talked about possible other uses for the closed Catholic school site. 

“That facility is really nice,” and a big parcel, she said. “There’s a lot of opportunity there.”

It could be a pool, pickleball courts, performance center, police substation to service South Laguna, a recreational center, skate park, or a number of other things.

They need to talk about what they, as a community, want to do with the property. It should be something that engages the community and provides services and activities, particularly for the youth of Laguna Beach.

“We don’t do that much for kids in this town,” Kempf said. “They’re kind of neglected in this whole process.”

Kids don’t come to city hall to advocate for what they want and their parents are busy, she noted, so they need to work for them at city hall. 

She also wants to continue to work on mitigating the impact of visitors, like the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan. Part of that is the police department hiring of five full-time “park rangers,” who “can do just about everything, but they don’t have a gun,” Kempf explained. They can work on beach and neighborhood issues, while the sworn officers can work on other cases, she noted. 

Kempf also responded to some of the comments regarding low morale among city hall employees, something mentioned at Monday’s candidate forum. The employees work hard and in the direct reports to Dupuis show positive feedback, she said, so the comments are inaccurate.

Other issues she wants to focus on include: Vacant storefronts, the city’s unsheltered population, streamlining processes at city hall and simplifying the zoning code.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

