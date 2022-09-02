NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Assistance League Thrift Shop to celebrate grand opening 090222

Assistance League Thrift Shop to celebrate grand opening on September 6

Assistance League ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Assistance League garments

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Assistance League of Laguna Beach Thrift Shop is celebrating their grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 6, so stop by to say hello and see what great merchandise they have inside at 526 Glenneyre St. They have been closed for their annual deep cleaning and repairs. New hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They are no longer open on Fridays. For more information, visit their new website at www.allagunabeach.org.

 

