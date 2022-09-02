NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Everyone played a starring role 090222

Everyone played a starring role in this year’s Wonderful World Soirée

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

As the curtain closes this week on the Festival of Arts’ 90th year, the stars once again came out last Saturday night to celebrate another summer of success and resiliency. Still laboring under the pall of COVID surges, as well as a few other freaky acts of God, this year’s staff demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and flexibility, making it a seamless experience for the nearly quarter-million annual visitors. 

“It was a year of challenges,” said Board President David Perry. “COVID continued to be a challenge. We had cast members, staff and orchestra members who were adversely affected. That was the biggest challenge. But it seemed there were more unique challenges and strange events this summer than in the past.” 

wonderful world soiree 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Board President David Perry spoke from the red carpet on Saturday, Aug. 27, in celebration of the “Wonderful World Soirée”

There was that surprise electrical storm in July, for example. Lightning hit a tree on the Festival grounds one morning and traveled up into the Pageant’s sound system. “We had to scramble to find a new sound board for the show that night,” Perry said. Another evening, North Laguna experienced a large-scale power outage that ended the Pageant early. Then there were those two indigenous snakes that paid an unexpected visit to the stage and orchestra pit. Despite it all, audience members rarely noticed anything was askew as the show went on, mostly without incident, night after night. 

Perhaps in honor of everyone pulling together, or maybe to acknowledge the indispensable role that valued guests and returning supporters play in keeping the arts alive, this year the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts recognized everyone as red-carpet stars at its annual celebrity celebration. “This year, the attendees were the stars of the show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations. “They were invited to walk the red carpet, enjoy photo ops and take in the roaming entertainment.” 

wonderful world soiree 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The evening’s strolling entertainment included artists from around the world, including Japan

wonderful world soiree 3

Click on photo for a larger image

A Day of the Dead mime artist weaves his way through the grounds

In an homage to its “Wonderful World” theme, strolling artists representing several continents arrived on the grounds to entertain the crowd. There were Japanese geishas, African stilt-walkers, Mexican Day of the Dead mimes, acrobats from Le PeTiT CiRqUe and the famed Chinese Lion Dancers. 

wonderful world soiree 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy leads the Chinese Lion Dancers through the red carpet opening on Saturday, Aug. 27 in celebration of the “Wonderful World Soirée”

Several notable VIPs, many of whom have been steadfast supporters of the Pageant for decades, shared their love for the show and what keeps them coming back year after year. 

Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna (who played David Rossi for 13 seasons) has been attending the Pageant for almost 40 years. “Back in 1983, my friend Mike Tucci, who was in the movie Grease, was producing a play about Leonardo da Vinci and I was going to direct it,” Mantegna said. “Mike heard about this thing in Laguna where they staged the Last Supper live on stage and said we should go see it. It just blew both our minds.” 

Mantegna never had the chance to direct that da Vinci play. A week after seeing the Pageant, he was offered the legendary role of Richard Roma in David Mamet’s Broadway play Glengarry Glen Ross. “I consider the Pageant very good luck,” Mantegna said. “Because after that night, I made it to Broadway, won a Tony Award and the play won a Pulitzer Prize. All of a sudden, my career took off. I’ve been coming to the Pageant ever since.” 

Mantegna hosted the Pageant one year and arranged for the entire Criminal Minds cast to host another year. “To participate twice was really special for me,” he said. “I used to come to Laguna as an out-of-work, struggling actor in the 1970s, not even knowing about the Festival. This town has been a part of my life for so long.” 

wonderful world soiree 5

Click on photo for a larger image

“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna and actor Michael Tucci (who starred in the 1978 film “Grease”) attended the Pageant together for the first time in 1983 while researching a play on Leonardo da Vinci

In addition to supporting the Pageant, Mantegna and his wife both support the Festival’s artists, collecting sculptures, photographs and paintings over the years. “A lot of these artists’ works hang in our home,” Mantegna said. “Like I said, this is a special night for us.” 

Host Priscilla Presley – known for her roles on Dallas and The Naked Gun movies, as well as her work for the Presley Estate (which honors the memory of her ex-husband, Elvis Presley) – has been a regular guest of the Pageant of the Masters for the past 20 years. 

“I’m not an artist myself,” said Presley. “So, artistically, what sustains me the most is writing. Writing my memoirs and documenting that feeling of being jailed with COVID these past few years, that’s how I spent most of my time.” 

Each year, Presley brings new guests with her to experience the Pageant. “I come every year, so I know just about everybody here,” she said. “I’m so looking forward to the show. This is a big treat. I’m always in awe. Every year, it doesn’t matter how often I come, I’m always in awe.”

wonderful world soiree 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley hosted the Pageant this year, but has been a regular attendee for the past two decades

This year was record executive Mathew Knowles’ first visit to the Festival grounds, having recently moved into a new home in Laguna Niguel. Father of famed singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and manager of the 1990s girl band Destiny’s Child, Knowles has been a steadfast supporter of the arts throughout his decades-long career. 

“The Pageant and Festival are all new to us,” said Knowles. “But the arts certainly aren’t. We’ve always been appreciative and supportive of the arts and have a lot of gratitude for the role the arts have played in our lives. Obviously, we have two amazing daughters Beyoncé and Solange – who both continue to break barriers in entertainment and the arts. So, yes, we’re glad to be here. We’re glad to see the people and the energy, and we can’t wait to see the art.”

wonderful world soiree 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Recording executive Mathew Knowles with his wife and former model Gena Avery

Ten-time Grammy award-winning trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and his band kept the crowd on their feet much of the evening. The Cuba-born artist has also won an Emmy, six Billboard awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama. 

“Born into poverty in Cuba and held back by his government, he risked everything to share his gifts with the world,” President Obama said when presenting Sandoval the medal in 2013. “In the decades since, this astonishing trumpeter, pianist and composer has inspired audiences in every corner of the world and awakened a new generation of great performers. He remains one of the best ever to play.” 

wonderful world soiree 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Ten-time Grammy award winner Arturo Sandoval and his band entertained the crowd for 90 minutes

Topping off the Festival’s festivities, before the Pageant began, was the annual announcement of the lucky raffle winner of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. Kelly Clark from San Marcos, Calif. took home the pure electric SUV. 

Volvo spokesman Aleck Brownstein said the synergy between honoring the arts and pairing it with elegant automotive designs fits particularly well together. “When I was here the other night, people were chasing down the raffle ticket sellers,” he said. “Isn’t that so cool? This is our second year here, and it’s just been a great partnership.” 

wonderful world soiree 9

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Volvo spokesman Aleck Brownstein, who has enjoyed a two-year partnership with the Festival and Pageant, with David Perry

Regardless of this year’s challenges, or perhaps because of them, it was another year to remember. The Festival celebrated its 90th year, several artists reported an unusually successful season and the praise for this year’s Pageant theme kept coming. In addition to being a Wonderful World, it was another wonderful year. “Every year is so good,” said Arlene Mantegna, who’s been joining her husband here nearly every year, often accompanied by their daughters. “We just love it.” 

wonderful world soiree 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Joe Mantegna and Michael Tucci (left and right, back row) arrive with their wives Arlene (left) and Kathleen (right) and the Mantegnas’ daughter, Mia (front)

