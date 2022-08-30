NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

LBCAC celebrates Laguna’s counterculture history FP 083022

LBCAC celebrates Laguna’s counterculture history with “The Gathering,” on September 8-17

Before it was a real estate goldmine and an MTV franchise, Laguna Beach was known for its role in the hippie movement of the 1960s and ‘70s. From September 8-17, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will revisit Laguna’s role in the counterculture movement with a series of events highlighting the town’s hippie history. The happenings will include a screening of the film Orange Sunshine, two concerts and the reading of the play All You Need Is LSD.

 The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center’s mission is to harness the power of the arts for the benefit of the community. The Center is just off Coast Highway at 235 Forest Ave., upstairs above the Promenade in the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony.

LBCAC celebrates orange sunshine

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Orange Sunshine will screen on September 8

On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the film Orange Sunshine will screen at the center, an exclusive viewing opportunity since it is currently unavailable on TV or streaming platforms. After the film, there will be a discussion with director William Kirkley and members of the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, the so-called psychedelic pioneers of Southern California. 

The feature-length 2016 documentary-style film chronicles the Brotherhood, a group of California hippies and surfers that rose to star status within the psychedelic movement and the “bad trip” that followed. During the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Brotherhood became the largest supplier of the powerful synthetic hallucinogen lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly abbreviated LSD. 

Orange Sunshine is a sweeping narrative that details the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll that flowed from Laguna Beach to Maui to Afghanistan, exploring how the United States shifted from the era of peace and free love to a darker period of hard drugs, delusion and paranoia.

Sample from the film “Orange Sunshine”

The film depicts the astonishing rise and fall of Timothy Leary’s legendary cult, which started as a group of Laguna Beach surfers and quickly became the world’s largest acid, hashish and marijuana distribution network. The Brotherhood even obtained legal status as a church and enticed Leary to serve as its high priest. A 1972 Rolling Stone Magazine article called The Brotherhood “the hippie Mafia” and exposed it as the world’s largest hash-smuggling cartel.

“I couldn’t believe that Orange County had this kind of hidden past, this secret history you would never expect in such a conservative place,” Kirkley said.

Kirkley got the idea for the film from his father-in-law, who had spent time in Laguna Canyon in the 1960s. He had regaled Kirkley with tales of the Brotherhood and urged him to consider making a documentary about the group. Kirkley began researching the Brotherhood, tracking down archival footage and interviewing several veterans of the group, many of whom were initially reluctant to appear on camera. 

Former Laguna Beach Police Chief Neil Purcell is interviewed in the film. Purcell made headlines when he arrested Timothy Leary, resulting in Leary’s conviction and sentencing to 10 years in prison for possession of marijuana, LSD and hashish. The bust was a career highlight for Purcell that illustrated the police chief’s activist role in fighting narcotics.

LBCAC celebrates Ryan Heflin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Ryan Heflin performs on September 10

On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., guests are invited to dress in their hippie best and gather for conversation and reminiscences with members of the Brotherhood. At 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Ryan Heflin, a modern-day troubadour with a musical message of love and peace, will perform a 90-minute concert. An art and photography exhibition will be on display, featuring photos by Douglas Miller, Jesse Miller (no relation) and other artists. The art show can be seen through and including the November 3 Art Walk. 

Sample Ryan Heflin’s original song, “Where Does the Wonder Go?”

Singer-songwriter Ryan Heflin will headline the September 10 concert. He says his intention as a performer is “to reawaken and renew people’s sense of wonder, starting always with my own.” Heflin’s debut album, Where Does The Wonder Go, is reflective and contemplative, with themes of childhood, nature, the wonder of existence, the beauty and tragedy of the human condition, and “a healthy subversion of societal norms.” 

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., “The Gathering” series continues with a reading by Bare Bones Theatre of playwright Leo Butler’s darkly humorous All You Need Is LSD.” The play illuminates the debate over psychedelic drugs that won’t go away and explores the freedom to make one’s own choices in life and death. Lojo Simon directs. 

LBCAC celebrates LSD

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Reading of the play “All You Need Is LSD” on September 13

In 2014, British playwright Leo Butler accepted an invitation from Professor David Nutt, a former adviser to the British government on drug policy, to be a guinea pig in the world’s first LSD medical trials since the 1960s. Butler used the experience to write an exhilarating, original comedy where the audience watches him jump down the medical trial rabbit hole in search of enlightenment – and a good story. Along the way, he meets an array of characters whose own stories in the history of LSD are hilariously and poignantly uncovered.

Butler’s play reflects his idea that psychedelics have therapeutic possibilities. The play’s structure is “slippery, freewheeling and associative, with scenes folding back on themselves and historical figures popping up out of the blue,” according to The New York Times. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Just added: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p. m. – Concert by Matt Costa, who wrote and performed the soundtrack for Orange Sunshine.

LBCAC celebrates Matt Costa

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Matt Costa 

Orange County singer-songwriter Matt Costa has released 13 independent albums, including the 2016 soundtrack for the film Orange Sunshine. He has co-written songs and performed onstage many times with Jack Johnson. He has played, toured with Modest Mouse, Oasis, Death Cab for Cutie and many others. 

The Happening

“Laguna Beach has a rich history as a hippie haven and will forever be known for its three-day Happening in Laguna Canyon on Christmas 1970,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It was a watershed moment that enshrined Laguna Beach in hippie history. Despite its darker side, I prefer to celebrate the movement’s positive ideals – anti-war, women’s rights, vegetarianism and environmentalism and more. It’s a culture we can learn from and it is our honor to help tell this story.”

The Happening was touted as a West Coast Woodstock, with the promise of rock superstars who never materialized. When the city considered that thousands of hippies would be converging on Main Beach, the concert was relocated to the three-acre Sycamore Flats area four miles out of town on Laguna Canyon Road, now the James Dilley Preserve. And come the hippies did; for three days, more than 25,000 long-haired, love bead-wearing spiritual seekers camped out in the canyon to partake of the music, free love, free food and spiritual connection. The Brotherhood of Eternal Love sponsored a small plane to fly over the event and drop hundreds of postcards affixed with Orange Sunshine LSD tabs.

After three days and nights, with 450 police recruited from nearby towns and a tank in reserve at the high school football field, the city sealed off the canyon, cordoned off the area and routed everyone out of the site. They bulldozed everything into a trench and burned all evidence of the event. Many consider this to be the end of the hippie movement.

Summary of “The Gathering”

Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. – Film Orange Sunshine directed by William Kirkley. Admission $20. 

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. – Gathering for conversation with members of the Brotherhood of Eternal Love; Ryan Heflin concert at 8 p.m. Admission $30; VIP $50. 

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. – Bare Bones Theatre play reading, All You Need Is LSD by Leo Butler. Admission $30; VIP $50. 

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. – Concert by Matt Costa, who wrote and performed the soundtrack for Orange Sunshine.

For tickets and more details about these events, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

Note: Proof of Vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test,

or a mask is required. LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding made possible by the lodging establishments

and the City of Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.