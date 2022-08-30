NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Fair Game 083022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

When you’re just plain wrong!

TJ headshot AugLast Friday evening you may have noticed some police activity on Forest Avenue. Granted, nobody died, nobody was robbed, it really wasn’t anything criminal at all. Truth be told, it would probably be better classified as a “nuisance.”

Let’s set the scene. Again, it’s Friday evening…the town is bustling as summer draws to a close…the weather is good, with shirtsleeves in vogue…and local restaurants are busily serving customers both inside their establishments and outside on The Promenade.

One Laguna resident decides to occupy one of the tabletops set for four in the outdoor dining area fronting Alessa. There’s no intention on his part of ordering and/or dining…not even drinks. No, this is a protest!

Chris Catsimanes cites to the waiter after he approaches the table, and anyone else at the restaurant who cares to listen for that matter, and later to the Laguna Beach Police, that “Laguna Beach Municipal Code Parking Section 25 under Section 25.52.006” gives him a right to sit at said table because it’s on public property.

However, according to the restaurant folk, that’s apparently not true.

The waiter basically tells Chris, “No foody, no sitty,” or something to that extent. Chris holds up a prepared, typed sheet of paper outlining what he believes are his points giving him the right to sit there and reads from it.

But, let’s cut to the chase. Eventually the police are called. 

Now, I remind you that other diners are there in the nearby vicinity trying to enjoy themselves. Chris, by his behavior, could obviously care less because he has a point to prove.

Soon, LBPD’s finest arrive, several of them. According to Chris, “They threatened to arrest me whereupon I explained why I was there and showed them the municipal code and stated that I wanted proof to show exclusive use of an obviously public place by Alessa restaurant.” 

According to Chris, the police officers then go into the restaurant and come back out a few minutes later and tell him that the restaurant does have a lease for the previous parking area in question, where the tables now sit. 

Initially, though, Chris won’t take the police at their word and asks to “see the lease.” They refuse but reiterate that the restaurant does, in fact, have a lease. 

Chris said, “I accepted (their) word and left even though it is against the municipal code.”

Okay, Chris, no one can argue, you showed them! (up the canned cheers from the studio audience)

Let’s review. Is this really how we want Laguna Beach to be represented? First off, a citizen blocks a table for four, at a restaurant fighting to stay afloat during pandemic-challenged times for survival. 

Okay, Chris doesn’t like The Promenade, I get it, but is that the right way to handle the issue? Wouldn’t he be better served by doing something at City Hall where, if a change were to happen, wouldn’t it come from there? Or, is his goal really just to create public controversy?

I’m concerned it’s the latter.

And the police, it’s a busy Friday night, for god’s sake. Is this the best use of LBPD officers to be arguing with a resident who’s trying to prove his unfounded point by commandeering a tabletop for 4, while creating a spectacle for those around him? 

Can you imagine if the police were truly needed at that time for a more pressing call and were delayed in responding because of this “issue?”

Chris, Chris, Chris…open your eyes…smell the roses…you’re protecting this town, for what? So, you can continue to complain about any and all? Why not get out there and enjoy it? 

You just may find that people, including what I’d assume are the good folks at Alessa, all want to make this town a great place…including for you and them!

• • •

Village Laguna hosted their Candidate Forum last night in the Laguna Beach City Council Chambers. All seven candidates vying for three open spots in November joined in.

Nothing major happened to win or lose the election, but there were certainly some surprises. Surprise #1 was Ruben Flores, perhaps taking someone’s wrong advice of saying, “Just relax like you’re at home,” and he displayed an alcoholic beverage (Truly) that was prominently displayed in front of him on the dais.

Fair Game SNL Ruben Flores

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Johnson

City Council candidate Ruben Flores, with a can of Truly on the dais. Truly is “a hard seltzer that’s a refreshing alternative to beer, wine, & cocktails with 5% alc./vol.”

It was concerning to me when pointed out, and freely talked about on the accompanying Forum chat. NOT A GOOD LOOK!

Otherwise, Ruben was Ruben…lots of talk about trees and other things in his wheelhouse. 

I would’ve graded him okay before then, but the alcohol in an inappropriate place, at an inappropriate time, moves him down to lucky to just get a D.

The star of the evening was Alex Rounaghi. He was articulate, knew his stuff, conveyed a message that it was his town that he grew up in and owned the crowd. He far-exceeded his 24 years of age and moved out to a strong opening position. His grade was a confident A.

Peter Blake was also strong. Now, don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t his crowd. In fact, if they would’ve been allowed to throw tomatoes, they probably would have. 

But, like him or not, Blake showed confidence in what he’s done in his four years and expressed confidence in a community voice other than Village Laguna.

He beats to his own drum.

Peter seemed on the verge of being the Peter who’s shown some disrespect at council meetings but seemed to bite his tongue and never got there. That was a good thing.

He did well. A-.

Now, for all of you who hated his message, remember, I’m grading on his overall presentation and how he worked his message.

Sue Kempf was good throughout the evening simply because she knows her stuff forwards and backwards. To me, she’s a value to the City and I hope she stays. At times I would say she was a little too relaxed or kind of gave the impression that she might have rather been elsewhere. But, it’s a hard point to argue. Two hours was a long time.

Mark Orgill and Louis Weil, I thought, came out of the gate slow and gained momentum as the evening went on. Louis hit the “young family guy, with a multi-generational family and strong experience” and his confidence and comfort grew as the night proceeded. I’d give him a B.

Mark, on the other hand, frustrated me because I think he is perhaps the most knowledgeable one up there, but he had trouble conveying his message or “plan” early on.

His highlight was his closing statement when he seemed to finally get locked in. Didn’t shoot himself in the foot, but I’d give him a B-, only because I feel he’s capable of so much more.

Jerome Pudwill was somewhat of a surprise. At times, his messaging was strong and on point. Other times he seemed like he was more concerned about Peter Blake and how he might draw him into engagement. Still, he was somewhere in the better-than-average, or B range.

All-in-all, nice job by Village Laguna for launching the campaigns.

• • •

Erin Slattery reminds us that this Thursday the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at Laguna Canyon Winery, 2133 Laguna Canyon Road, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to Erin, the Chamber is excited to welcome back Laguna Canyon Winery into their membership fold, after a five-year hiatus.

“Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have this hidden gem,” said Slattery, the newly crowned CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Laguna Canyon Winery not only crushes fresh grapes from Napa & Sonoma wine growing regions, but also has a barrel tasting room that can be booked as a venue for corporate or private events.”

Those attending will have the opportunity to experience the wine tasting machines imported from Italy and receive a free 19.5 oz. crystal wine glass.

Please RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Congrats to Brandy Faber and his team for getting the 56th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic back in the water this past weekend. The event, which last ran in 2018, enjoyed surf “in the 3-6 ft. range, with occasional bigger sets in the 8-ft. range,” according to Faber.

Dianne Russell and photographer Mary Hurlbut combine to give us much more elsewhere in Stu News Laguna today.

 

