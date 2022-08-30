NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 083022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Acords Market

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

Marion “Loyd” Acord was born in Texas in 1898. He moved to Laguna Beach it his late 20s. In 1933, public records show he opened Acords Market at 114 Forest Ave. which would be on the corner of S. Coast Highway and Forest Avenue. A few years later he relocated his market to the more familiar site at 283 Broadway.

Acord’s was known for a large clock at the entrance that had its name spelled in a semi-circular arc on the top of the clock. Locals were known to set their watches by it and those waiting at the contiguous bus stop relied on it.

Grocery store shopping was a different type of experience than today. Acord’s was the kind of grocery store where the butcher would know your favorite cut of steak and save a couple for you “in the back’ so they were available when you popped in for that weekend barbecue.

It was the kind of store that would never ask for your ID when you attempted to cash a check at the checkout (yes, that actually was a thing in the mid-20th century!).

It was the kind of store where you budgeted a half an hour in the produce department buying two tomatoes because you knew you would run into several of your neighbors – and wanted to catch up on the neighborhood gossip.

Laguna Beach A Look Back Acords Market

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

Acords Market, circa 1970s

In the photo above, from the early 1970s, you see the back door of Acords, which is now considered the front door of Whole Foods. On the brick building where the Acords sign is located, there are now windows. At the top of the building where the Van de Kamp sign is in, there are now curved building lights.

 To the left of the doors are a couple of phone booths made obsolete by today’s cell phones – shopping carts are kept there today.

A couple of workers appear to be on their break sitting on crates by overstuffed trash cans. However, anyone familiar with the corner of Ocean and Beach will immediately recognize the building in the photo.

Loyd Acord died in 1979 in Laguna just before his 80th birthday. 

Less than 20 years later, the building owner declined to renew Acords lease. For the first time in 60 years, a new market would occupy the structure.

That new market would be the Wild Oats chain. They pledged to be a supporter of the community. Nonetheless there were several campaigns to “save Acords,” complete with bumper stickers and picket lines. One local group even sued the city for not protecting Acords from the “greedy” property owner.

On the store’s last day of business, it closed at 12 p.m. Employees served free tacos, cake and ice cream to its customers.

Acords vowed to open another store outside of the city limits where rents would be more reasonable, but that never materialized.

For roughly the last two-thirds of the 20th century, the Acord family performed admirably in the role as the prime downtown Laguna Beach grocer.

After about 20 years, Wild Oats was purchased by the Whole Foods Market chain. And shortly thereafter, Whole Foods was purchased by one of the largest corporations in the world – Amazon.

Amazon/Whole Foods still will not ask for your ID at the checkout, because now they will tell you to just tap your card.

Special thanks to Johanna Ellis for her assistance in researching this article.

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

