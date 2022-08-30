NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Officially, it’s unofficial 083022

Officially, it’s unofficial: There’s no such thing as Aquathon, but it will happen on September 11

By DIANNE RUSSELL

According to Aquathon co-organizer Gary Cogorno, Aquathon of Laguna Beach 2022 has been canceled because being in salt water is a healthy activity. 

It’s the area’s most secretive “nonevent.” Every year, Cogorno and co-organizer Scott McCarter attempt to “cancel” the gathering due to dangers and they do not wish to officially organize it. 

However, you still might want to reserve Sunday, Sept. 11 for this non-existent event. It’s an opportunity to explore our coastal environment from the starting point at Crescent Bay – to the finish at Aliso Beach including a Survivors’ Party at Lost Pier Café. The trek (and swim) along the beaches is guaranteed to be memorable. 

officially it's Cogorno

Click on phot for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Aquathoners (L-R) Scott McCarter, Palle Weber, Ted Lucrezi, Diana Cogorno and Gary Cogorno

“The amount of reef life in the Laguna Coastline after nine years of being a protected area is a treasure to be seen,” said Cogorno. “The City of Laguna Beach has been super to allow this ‘event’ to continue, we just need to keep our diving masks on. If you want to spend a leisurely day walking and swimming the Laguna coastline, September 11 at 8 a.m. is a good time – be at Crescent Bay for the start at 9 a.m.”

Cogorno asks that participants reply to the Aquathon website at www.aquathon.com so he can give the Lost Pier Café an approximate headcount for the Survivors’ Party – and he also advises potential Aquathoners to read about the required gear. 

The Aquathon will pass out John Wayne Sun lotion packets.

Help lifeguards

Have some fun in the sun and help our lifeguards at the same time. Donations to the Laguna Beach Lifeguard Foundation will be accepted and matched a minimum of 3X by the Aquathon.

officially it's towel

Click on phot for a larger image

Courtesy of Aquathon

Donors who give $100 will receive an Aquathon beach towel

Laguna Beach Lifeguard Foundation is a volunteer-based, nonprofit public charity organization which supports the men and women that are Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguards and the boys and girls of the Junior Lifeguard Program of Laguna Beach.

The Aquathon continues to support their foundation; in 2021, Aquathon donated $8,000. Other Aquathon participants individually contributed an additional $1,650.

The LB Lifeguard Foundation partners with the City of Laguna Beach to support those kids who would not otherwise be able to attend the program. The foundation has expanded Junior Guard stipends – and scholarships and awards – to current and college-bound lifeguard students to more than $10,000. The foundation also fosters students’ interest in the marine environment, lifesaving, and safe ocean skills through competition and training.

A non-existent event

Tongue-in-cheek or not, this explanation somewhat clarifies the reason Aquathon stays under the publicity radar. As reported on their website, “ABC Wide World of Sports did a five-minute segment on the Aquathon in 1996 finding it one of the new ‘extreme sports.’ The piece caused an onslaught of interest in the event necessitating a concerted effort to deny the very existence of the Aquathon. Aside from this minor slip, we have been successful in keeping the event out of the press. For example, Sports Illustrated asked for rights to cover the event in 1999. Permission was refused. We have also periodically refused to allow coverage of the event by the Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, Larry King Live and MacGillivray-Freeman Films.”

officially it's woods cove

Click on phot for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

High tide in Woods Cove – 2021 Aquathon

Aquathon’s history is long and entertaining. Had it not been for a unique discovery during its maiden venture, Aquathon might just have been a fleeting happening. As described on the Aquathon website, it all started during the summer of 1986, when four Emerald Bay residents, Alan Wolf, Mark Disman, John Heatley and Bailey Smith spent their weekends at Emerald Bay beach snorkeling and exploring the surrounding coves. They would generally walk from cove to cove but sometimes had to swim around certain points. They were always struck by the overall beauty of the water, the view from the water of the surrounding hills and the tidepool-filled coves they crossed.

Their short weekend jaunts had only taken them as far north as Irvine Cove and as far south as Crescent Bay. So to end the summer, they decided to explore the entire coast of Laguna Beach starting at Emerald Bay and going south. At that time, Laguna Beach ended at Victoria Beach. Walking where they could and swimming around various points where they could not walk, the foursome arrived at Victoria Beach tired but happy several hours later. Thus, the advent of the now world-famous Aquathon.

Although the trip was beautiful, the Aquathon would have then died a quiet death but for one fact: to their complete surprise Wolf, Disman, Heatley and Smith discovered that a number of women chose to bathe topless in the secluded coves along the way. With this in mind, next year’s event was a certainty.

The foursome made the trip again in 1987, making sure they hit each and every secluded cove. Tired but happy, they arrived once more at Victoria Beach.  To celebrate the event, they hopped a ride to Gina’s Pizza in Boat Canyon and bought a pitcher of beer. Thus, the advent of drinking at the end of the Aquathon.

However, the wives insisted that it be replaced with a “family event” where women and children were welcome to join in the walk/swim trek.

officially it's big group

Click on phot for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Participants in 2021 Aquathon

In 1988, Bob Harman added his organization skills to the event and during the ensuing years, attendance grew. At about the same time, the boundaries of Laguna Beach were extended from Victoria Beach to the end of Three Arch Bay. But even before all that, Bob Johnson, Brant Davis, Steve Kinney, Gary Cogorno, Bill Dolby and Scott McCarter had periodically done their own brand of Aquathon.

In 2000, Cogorno, Dolby and McCarter took over the event. 

Through the years, safety measures were added (such as the buddy system) and certain elements were changed, but Aquathon continues to thrive and grow in both numbers and stature, even though there is “no such thing.” 

How much of Aquathon’s history is urban legend is left to the reader. I want to believe every word.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.