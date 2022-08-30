NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 083022

“Art in Public Places” – Chasing Butterflies by De L’ Esprie

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The bronze sculpture Chasing Butterflies was created by De L ‘Esprie and installed in 2001 on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and at Boat Canyon. It was funded by Vons (a Safeway Company) for Art in Public Places. 

art in full view

Click on photo for a larger image

“Chasing Butterflies” in Boat Canyon

De L’ Esprie said that her classical art training has put her in the company of the Bronze Masters through talent, hard work and dedication. Her figurative bronze sculptures are painstakingly realistic, combining strength with beauty producing sculptures that are dynamic. She is one of the few living sculptors to have been honored by the Laguna Pageant of the Masters. 

According to her website, De L’ Esprie’s goal has been to create enchanting escapes for all on-lookers of her statues, bringing joy for generations as they observe her sculptures that reflect the respective communities where they reside.

Her work has been described as timeless and her anatomy of the human form expresses humanity with soulful energy. De L’ Esprie’s classical art is dynamic, emotional, passionate and interactive, evoking a myriad of feelings. The monumental commissions have been incorporated in outdoor areas designed for public functions, political campaigns, assemblies, open-air events, festivals, film and television and attracts visitors from throughout the United States and the world.

art in boy's face closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

What’s more inspiring than children at play?   

Born in Montreal adjacent to the Mohawk Iroquois Reservation, De L’ Esprie collected clay from the riverbanks of the reservation to create her first statues. She became fascinated with – and sculpted – the children and the older Natives. Later she went on to do the same with Native Americans traveling throughout the United States. De L’ Esprie earned her degree from Loyola University. She then attended Brandis Art Institute, taking both private and group classes over a four-year period. Her mentors included Marion Young, Don Gale and Richard MacDonald.

Her website states, “Sculpture is a visual language and De L’ Esprie uses this vehicle in the arts and teaching. De L’ Esprie mentors selected sculpture students. She also leads healing art workshops for at-risk and impoverished children, women and families, locally and in Eastern Europe, Central America and Haiti.”

art in dog and foot

Click on photo for a larger image

Evokes feeling of joy and playfulness

A percentage of her sales are donated to nonprofit organizations benefiting children, women and families.

Anchored by her faith, De L’ Esprie believes that all her creativity, inspiration and success has been gifted to her. It’s little wonder that her name in French means “from the Spirit.”

This is the 74th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.