Festival Runway Fashion Show: Artists wow crowd with creative wearable works of art
By DIANNE RUSSELL
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Festival of Arts held its annual Festival Runway Fashion Show, which highlights creativity, sustainability and innovation. The artists amazed the audience with their ingenuity in constructing outfits that were at least 80% reclaimed, reused or recycled materials. All nine dazzling entries were proof that it takes an artist’s eye to see the beauty in discarded and unused items and then transform them into wearable works of art.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
FOA Member Services and Special Events Director Susan Davis welcomes the crowd to the 12th Festival Runway Fashion Show
This is the 12th year for the Runway Fashion Show (it was canceled in 2020 and 2021). The concept for the event came from FOA Member Services and Special Events Director Susan Davis. In a competition similar to TV’s Project Runway, Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize of $1,000 and bragging rights.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Host Nelson Coates and POM Director Diane Challis Davy (on far left standing) and costume designer Lauren Shapiro (on far left kneeling) with artists and models
After seeing all the ingenious garments, it will be impossible to ever again throw anything away. There were bridal party ensembles made of vegetable and trash bags and a summer dress made up of Keurig coffee pods and parts. Other artists used materials such as chicken feathers, bath tissue, cereal boxes, coffee cups, cat food can lids, Amazon packaging and pandemic masks.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Runway models – Back row (L-R): “The Heart of the Forest” created by Jayne Dixon; Keurig-inspired dress designed by Natalia Duarte; artist Linda Potichke wearing her own design; “Wonderful World” of water created by artist Cheryl Walsh; for coffee lovers designed by Kirsten Whalen; Amazon Warrior created by Sharon Jackman and artist Elizabeth McGhee wearing her masquerade ball gown. Front row (L-R) Kirah Martin wearing her own design next to the bridal party dresses created by N.C. Swan.
A panel of three judges chose the top looks in four categories while nearly 1,000 Festival visitors casted their votes for the “People’s Choice Award.” The Festival Runway Fashion Show was hosted by film production designer Nelson Coates. Selecting the winners were Costume Designer Lauren Shapiro on The Late Late Show with James Corden; Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy and Suzi Chauvel, fashion executive, textile designer, documentary producer and creative director.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Winners each received $1,000 – Back row (L-R): Artist Jayne Dixon with her model wearing “The Heart of the Forest”; bride with artist N.C. Swan; model wearing Keurig-inspired dress by artist Natalia Duarte; Kirah Martin wearing her own creation “Wonderful World,” which was this year’s POM theme. Front row: bridesmaids.
“We want to thank all the extraordinary artists who took part in the runway competition this (past) weekend,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, director of Marketing/PR and Merchandising at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “The original, one-of-a-kind, spectacular ensembles showcased by the Festival artists are truly incredible. The judges had a tough job selecting the top choices, as every piece was awe-inspiring and so very creative!”
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
“Most Creative Concept” by Natalia Duarte
“Most Creative Concept” was awarded to watercolor painter Natalia Duarte for her Keurig parts-inspired summer dress. The dress included pieces of Keurig cups, the ring and foil top. She also added pop top soda cans, red and black trash bags and colored threads.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
“Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by 2022 POM theme Wonderful World” worn by Kirah Martin, both artist and model
Oil Painter Kirah Martin won “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by 2022 Pageant of the Masters theme Wonderful World” for her earth-inspired gown. The head dress was crafted from items lying around the artist’s house during the pandemic. The bodice was made from grocery bags and duct tape with cereal box cut outs as decoration. The skirt was made from a rescued wedding dress that was thrown out and was adorned in florals and leaves. Each leaf was individually hand sewn.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
“Most Innovative Use of Materials” by Artist N.C. Swan with her models
N.C. Swan received the award “Most Innovative Use of Materials” for her wedding ensemble with looks for three bridesmaids and a bride. The bridesmaids’ dresses were made from organic vegetable bags and leftover green trash bags. Bouquets and headpieces were made from colored plastic newspaper bags and the bouquets of flowers were made of drawstring tops of kitchen bags mixed with random artificial flowers and leaves. The bridal gown and veil were made of dry cleaner bags, white trash bags, faux lace and facial tissue.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Winner of “Most Glamorous & Elegant Met Gala Worthy Creation” and “People’s Choice Award” Artist Jayne Dion with her model
Mixed Media artist Jayne Dion won “Most Glamorous & Elegant Met Gala Worthy Creation” for her “The Heart of the Forest” themed ball gown. Utilizing 1,500 folded pieces of packing paper, 125 green plastic bottles, newspaper and bath tissue, Dion’s gown generated many “oohs” and “ahhs” as the model walked the catwalk with a matching parasol in hand. Dion’s runway looks and showmanship also impressed the crowd and took home the highly coveted “People’s Choice Award.”
Additional artists who showcased their “creative couture” included:
Elizabeth McGhee’s “Masquerade Ball Gown” which was handsewn from hundreds of fabric masks. McGhee said that it was inspired by the memory of quilting and a celebration of the mothers, grandmothers and family members who sewed masks for loved ones during COVID.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Nelson Coates (second from right) with judges (L-R) Suzi Chauvel, Challis Davy and Lauren Shapiro
Cheryl Walsh’s wearable piece of art was made up of test prints of her own underwater photography. “My theme is ‘Wonderful World.’ Seventy percent of our world is made up of water and it is an enchanted world under the surface of the water.” She was thrilled to see her magical underwater photographs transformed into wearable artwork.
Linda Potichke’s stylish outfit consisting of a vest, hat, necklace and earrings included materials such as tassels from throw pillows, chicken feathers, matboard, luggage strapping, upholstery fabric and flowers made from cat food can lids.
Courtesy of Pat Rogers
Waiting on the catwalk for the winners to be announced
Sharon Jackman’s “Amazon Warrior” look was comprised of Amazon packaging materials and a recycled umbrella for the cloak. “Primed” for action, her battle armor was made from Amazon Prime padded bag packaging with the underskirt and straps from the umbrella. Her sword was created from an Amazon cardboard box.
Kirsten Whalen’s coffee-inspired dress featured coffee bean packaging, coffee filters, coffee cups and coffee cup lids. Spray painted coffee beans were glued on to look like berries. The belt buckle used to be a French Press and coffee lids. An added accessory was a tray of the cups from all the coffee places in town.
Although the Runway Show is over, there is still plenty to see and do at the Festival until it closes. The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily now through September 2. Weekdays general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person on weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com for ticket information and hours.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.