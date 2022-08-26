NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

James Clay Garrison & Friends perform FP 082622

James Clay Garrison & Friends perform at LBCAC on Saturday, Aug. 27

For more than 30 years, James Clay Garrison has been a source of delight and inspiration to fans and aspiring players from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Tomorrow night (Saturday, Aug. 27), he and “his friends” will perform at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) from 7-9:30 p.m.

Garrison will be joined by all-star players, Shawn Nourse and Leo Castro. Nourse has performed with (Dwight Yoakam, James Intveld, Rosie Flores, Mike Reilly Band, I see Hawks in L.A., Mike Stinson, Garth Hudson (The Band). Castro has played with Mandrill, Auther Adams, Carla Olsen, Albert Lee, Vivian Campbell, Guitar Shorty and Chris Cain.

James Clay playing guitar

Courtesy of James Clay Garrison

LBCAC presents James Clay Garrison & Friends on August 27

Greatly influenced by the rhythms and musical styles experienced during his years as a child in Spain, Garrison became a virtuoso guitarist and vocalist at a very early age, recording his first LP at 15. He went on to tour the U.S., Europe and Asia with various bands throughout the late ‘80s. He moved to Los Angeles when then untouchable guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, made his group, Private Life an offer to record on the WB label after Van Halen had seen the band perform in Garrison’s home base, Shreveport, Louisiana.

During the first years in Los Angeles, Garrison fronted and helped gain recording contracts for several popular ‘80s Sunset Strip bands, wrote and recorded a variety of original material and worked with the legendary Ray Charles as Writer/Producer/Musical Director. Garrison recorded and/or performed with such artists as Stephen Stills, Brian Wilson, Van Halen and many others. Players from around Southern California have referred to him as one of the top singer/guitarists in the industry. 

James Clay on beach

Courtesy of James Clay Garrison

Time away from the stage 

Some of Garrison’s fellow musicians have said, “Now that boy can sing” –Eddie Van Halen, “When I first heard James’ hands in the neck of his guitar, I knew he was a great player.” – Brian May (Queen). “I love Jimmy. Musically he thinks like I do.” – Ray Charles 

LBCAC is the perfect intimate venue for Garrison & Friends. It is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. The arts center contributes to Laguna Beach and the surrounding community through its exhibitions and events. It provides a creative epicenter through exhibition space, events and promotion to support artists in the following mediums: visual arts, music, video and still photography, film, dance, prose and poetry and arts education. 

To read the in-depth and insightful Stu News Laguna article by Marrie Stone about Garrison, click here

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, call 949.652.ARTS.

For tickets, click here.

 

