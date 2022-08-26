It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. [email protected]

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

NEW ART SHOW AND CALL FOR ARTISTS

Cultural Fusion, the Susi Q’s new show showcases art inspired by artists’ travels or their sense of their personal heritage. The artwork remains for the duration of the show, which takes place through October 5. The public will be able to view the art during normal business hours on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Art

Flags & Banners Expressive Arts Workshop

Thursday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. Come participate in a global initiative to remember and mourn the loss of a loved one through personal art and community sharing. Banners & Flags have been used throughout history, across cultures and traditions, to symbolically honor the death of a loved one, to express compassion, and to enhance healing through individual and collective participation. Cost: $12. Instructor: Alessandra Colfi, Ph.D. Register here.

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

COMING UP IN AUGUST!

Shared Adventures: Always Looking for the Unusual (Hybrid)

Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Join popular adventurer, artist and photographer Wanda Matjas for a special video slideshow of images set to music featuring the curious, the unexpected and things unnoticeable – until you take a second look.

Jazz on a Summer’s Night (In-Person)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Free. Come relax or swing to the smooth sounds of sunset jazz on the Susi Q patio. Lights refreshments will be served. Features the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Facilitated by Diane Fisher, MA, LMFT. Aging presents issues we can never prepare for in advance because we never know where life will take us. Discuss health challenges, financial worries, emotional issues and other challenges unique to women at this stage. Women Supporting Women creates a safe place to speak and be heard by others who share a similar journey.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join the Fire Ecology High School Internship. Help Crystal Cove Conservancy, Crystal Cove State Park and Irvine Ranch Conservancy study the impacts of fire in Orange County by participating in the Fire Ecology Internship program for the 2022-2023 school year. Over the course of the Fire Ecology internship, high school volunteers will collaborate with land managers and researchers to study the impact of fire on our ecosystems in open spaces across Orange County. Student interns will gain valuable experience working in the fields of restoration, fire ecology and land management, and help local land managers address real conservation challenges. Students in grades 9th-12th attending high school in Orange County are eligible to apply. Internship meetings will be a combination of in-person field days on Saturdays and some weekday evenings on Zoom. Visit the Fire Ecology Internship page for more information and to apply. The deadline for applications is September 5. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule a short interview over Zoom during the first two weeks of November.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

SUMMER CAMP ROUNDUP

There are myriad choices for fun this summer. From beach & aquatics camps to sports camps and creative & STEM camps, register now. Get physical with Beach Camp Laguna, Junior Lifeguards, Skim Laguna, High School Tennis Prep, Beach Volleyball, Champions Tennis & Swim, Little Mermaids & Sea Cubs LEGO Remote Control Mania and Laguna Beach Surf School! Coming soon: Kyne Dance Camp, Radio Camp at KXFM, Fit First Sports Bootcamp, Skyhawks Soccer, LEGO Engineering, Swim Lessons and Beginning Water Polo. Check them all out at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~AARP Smart Driver Program

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Beginner T'ai Chi

~Better Life Boxing

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Namaste Yoga

~Pickleball

FIT FIRST FUN FIT CAMP

This activity/health focused daily summer camp (one-week sessions), is to keep children active, outdoors and developing healthy active lifestyles. Each day, campers participate in general sports, exercise, specials (yoga, karate, dance, etc.) and fun activities (such as relay races and competitions) to create a positive connection with fitness and exercise. Junior and Varsity half day and full day sessions at Lang Park. For the catalog, go here.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email [email protected] for more information.

EVENTS

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

Adult Softball

The City of Laguna Beach hosts summer adult 16’ softball at Riddle Field. Registration is now open for the summer season. Games are traditionally played on either Monday or Thursday evenings starting in late June. For more info contact Garrett Rauch at 949.464.6640.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. A new Aviary Gallery exhibition titled KELP 005 featuring macrame sculptures by local artist Jim Olarte is on display through the end of September. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email [email protected]

Meet Pet of the Week Lily

Lily is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mini-pin mix who is spayed. She is housebroken and very well trained. Lily does not bark, but loves to verbalize with sweet noises to let you know how she is feeling.

She is friendly and affectionate and would do well in any home willing to take her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Lily adopted as soon as possible.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Lily is still in need of a loving home to take her in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.