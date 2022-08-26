NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

City of Hope sends Great Park balloon 082622

City of Hope sends Great Park balloon into the sky with messages of hope

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, sent the iconic Great Park balloon in Irvine, Calif., into the sky on August 22 with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects one in three Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight took place as the first patients walked through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.

City of Hope balloon in sky

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Matthew Morgan Photography

The first flight to “Rise Above Cancer” in the Great Park balloon takes off as the first patients walked through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center on August 22

Grateful City of Hope patients lifted off in the giant balloon wrapped with a simple, yet powerful message to “Rise Above Cancer.” The initiative, co-led by City of Hope and FivePoint, is a joint expression of optimism for Orange County’s 3.2 million residents and a national call to action to come together to eradicate cancer.

Cancer is highly complex. In 2022, about 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States – and 38% of all cancers can be prevented. City of Hope is urging Americans to get recommended cancer screenings and treatment at a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, where every physician and staff member is solely focused on preventing, treating and curing cancer.

City of Hope Walker

Click on photo for a larger image

Dan Hedigan, chief executive officer, FivePoint and Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County

“Cancer touches us all,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Advanced cancer care and groundbreaking research are helping turn the tide against cancer, and we’re asking everyone in Orange County to ‘Rise Above Cancer’ with us. Everyone in the community, including our friends and family, can share in this hope on the horizon. Let’s work together to lift our community to new heights of hope and health.”

City of Hope Kim

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Edward S. Kim, M.D., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County with John Ryan, patient

“Preventing cancer is the best way to beat it,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County and vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center. “As we welcome our first patients to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, we are beginning a new era of hope in our fight against this disease.”

The opening of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center, significantly advances the shared vision of healthier communities. Despite its reputation for healthy living, Orange County is not immune from the national statistic for cancer incidence. In fact, the cancer incidence rate in the county is projected to increase by 18% over the next decade. 

The inspirational message will remain on the Great Park balloon until the end of September. It was designed by Orange County artist Meredith Moody, whose mother, aunt and brother each had cancer.

“I am honored to lend my talents and be part of City of Hope’s growing presence in my community,” Moody said. “As I hope my art touches people’s hearts and lives, I hope City of Hope will always lift the lives of people with cancer for years to come.”

City of Hope patients

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Grateful City of Hope patients Frank B. Wilderson III, Simon Bray, Julian Castaneda, Bonnie Nolan, Will Godoy, Donna McNutt and Frank DiBella

Patients at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location where every physician and staff member is solely focused on treating and curing cancer. They have access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer, and nearly 1,000 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted at City of Hope each year.

The outpatient cancer center features a suite of market-leading technology, 67 spacious exam and treatment rooms, an infusion center designed around patient preferences, and a full-service salon and specialty shopping experience. 

City of Hope’s Orange County cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics – two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

To make an appointment for a screening or treatment, call 888.333.HOPE (4673).

 

