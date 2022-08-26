NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

Winners announced in LPAPA’s annual From Dusk to Dawn juried nocturne art show

By MARRIE STONE

“The plein air painter does not have typical business hours. You will find them outdoors painting before the sun rises to capture the first light at dawn, at dusk capturing the fading glow of the sunset and after dark as they pull the subtle light from the shadows of a night scene,” wrote LPAPA’s Executive Director Rosemary Swimm in this year’s From Dusk to Dawn catalog. “Our artists are inspired by the changing light and have presented us with some amazing artwork that we are honored to share with you.” 

This year’s annual LPAPA From Dusk to Dawn nocturne show received well over 150 entries. Forty-two works of art were selected for the show, which included the juried finalists on exhibit at the LPAPA Gallery and the top scoring semi-finalists on exhibit at Laguna Beach City Hall.

From sunset seascapes to dawn desert landscapes, from dark city streetcorners to dusky bucolic lake houses, this year’s artists captured every season, every type of weather and every emotional tone between dusk and dawn. The entrants came primarily from California. However, since LPAPA membership is open to all artists worldwide, there were notable works included from out-of-state artists such as LPAPA Signature Artist Michael Broshar from Buckingham, Iowa; Philip Carlton from St. Paul, Minn.; David Marty from Edmonds, Wash.; and Richie Vios from Austin, Texas.

First place winner Terry Miura’s Take Me Home follows a deserted country road toward a distant town and into the coral-colored sunset. A graduate of the Art Center College of Design, Miura has worked as a full-time painter since 1996. “Although [my paintings are] still very much representational, they’re not about specific locations,” said Miura. “Well, actually they are, but the locations are found in my and the viewer’s memories. Not out there in the physical world.”

winners announced 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Take Me Home” by Terry Miura, 18” x 18” oil painting, First Place Winner

For second place winner Denise Busony, the news of her win arrived at a pivotal moment. “After an emotional day with my family saying goodbye to our dad, I received a text message that night that Indigo Glow won second place in the LPAPA From Dusk to Dawn show,” Busony said. “To say that I was overwhelmed is an understatement. I had a complete meltdown. It was all the feels, all at once. The subject matter is especially poignant right now. This is a painting of one of the many spectacular sunsets I have been blessed to witness on my dad’s farm. Thank you to the judge and jurors for inclusion in this show and for this award. I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

winners announced 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Indigo Glow” by Denise Busony, 12” x 14” oil painting, Second Place Winner

Nadalena Radis-Cobbs won the Facebook Fans’ People’s Choice award for her painting Sky Above Catalina. Born in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Radis-Cobbs grew up surrounded by beautiful beaches. “Traveling to many places throughout Europe and the United States has given me the opportunity to understand and incorporate my experiences of the translucent world of the water, the majestic land and the everchanging sky,” she wrote on her website. “Experiences such as sailing in the Pacific Ocean, swimming in the Adriatic Sea, kayaking in Idaho and backpacking in California have exposed me to the overwhelming beauty of nature. My intention as an artist is to share these visual and emotional experiences with others through my paintings.”

winners announced 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Sky Above Catalina” by Nadalena Radis-Cobbs, winner of the Facebook Fans’ People’s Choice

“From Dusk to Dawn is a gorgeous show,” said juror Bonnie Langner. “The theme encapsulates the use of light in the early morning and at sunset. Nature’s colors are unique during these times of day. Since the goal of a plein air painter (or landscape painter) is to capture the natural light, it is especially challenging to execute the fleeting light of these times of day.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Langner noted how the show is a reminder to stop, look at the sky and our surroundings during our busy lives. “I also love the way our artists from all over the country show the light at From Dusk to Dawn in their part of the world,” she said.

winners announced 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Summer Light Show” by Nanette Biers (8” x 16” oil), Third Place Winner

For LPAPA Executive Director and juror Rosemary Swimm, the weight of the task in judging such a show was apparent. “I consider being a juror always an honor, but with that honor comes a huge responsibility,” said Swimm. “Reviewing the amazing number of works submitted by artists for their composition, drawing skills, use of color, theme of the show and other aspects is an incredibly daunting task. Of course, you always wish that everyone could be included. But with entries reaching more than 150 or more pieces, this is never a possibility, so jurors push through that wish. The LPAPA From Dusk to Dawn show is an extraordinary showcase of great works by LPAPA members.”

winners announced 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Down to Earth” by Fernando Micheli (9” x 12” oil), Honorable Mention

The LPAPA Gallery show continues through Monday, Aug. 29 and the City Hall show has an extended exhibition through September 23. LPAPA’s mission is to connect outdoor painters to Laguna’s plein air painting legacy.

For more information on LPAPA and this exhibition, visit their website at https://lpapa.org/. For a catalog of all available works, click here.

