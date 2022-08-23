Laguna Life and People 082322

Ava Knepper: From water baby to winning gold at the Water Polo Youth World Championships

By DIANNE RUSSELL

From the time Ava Knepper took her first swimming lessons at age 2, she was destined to “embrace the hard” – a motto that has served her well.

Yesterday she began her junior year at Laguna Beach High School after a summer of dazzling success at the FINA (Fédération Internationale De Natation) Youth World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Knepper’s team, which included Laguna’s Genoa Rossi, claimed the youth women’s crown with a victory over Greece (10-8) to bring home gold. It’s the first time the Junior National Team has won the crown since 2014.

However, the path to victory wasn’t paved with gold – it’s been a long, grueling journey, including 5:45-7:50 a.m. workouts (and sometimes double and triple workouts), weight training, weekend trainings during the season, relentless traveling, simultaneously competing on three different teams, double ear infections, taking punches in the face and even suffering a bite wound from an opponent during a match. Clearly, water polo competition isn’t for the faint of heart, body or mind.

“Embrace the hard” was a mantra introduced to Knepper by her coach, Ethan Damato and she made it her own. On top of their regular schedules and commitments, high school and club teams, the USA team members – some who Knepper has been playing against for the past eight years – have been training for these events all year. Knepper was the youngest on the team.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ava Knepper wearing her medals

The 17 teams competing in the women’s youth championships were divided into four groups. Before the final game against Greece, the USA had earlier wins over Uzbekistan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Spain and Italy.

Although Knepper’s team came out on top, the Youth World Championships weren’t without its share of strange happenstances; one of the players sliced her hand when a shower door shattered, and the mother of one of the team members fell and broke her ankle. Although the injury required surgery in Belgrade, she was able to attend the finals in a wheelchair.

The girls of summer

Prior to the championships, Knepper had just come off a standout season for the Breakers in which she scored 72 goals.

“On July 5, the team left to train in Bloomington, Indiana, for five days and scrimmaged against Canada’s junior team,” Ava said. “Then we went to Indianapolis for the Pan American games.” Knepper scored six goals in the final game against Canada, more than enough to help Team USA beat Canada. But they still had a long way to go.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dawn Knepper

Junior World Champions

“In Indiana, we were in the middle of the competitions, and realized we still had so much more to go,” Knepper said. “Then we left for Greece, stayed for four days, and afterwards we went to Budapest in Hungary for a scrimmage. That was my favorite place because of the monuments and the waterfront. Then we went on an eight-hour bus ride to Serbia to practice and prepare for the last event, the world games.”

Knepper’s favorite memory of the Junior World Championships was a meeting of just the team. “We had just lost to Greece (in a third-day clash 15-14), and we went around the room and each shared a high and low of our careers. Mine was during the Lima, Peru tournament, there was a lot of pressure. I didn’t play all that much and had to sit out for a couple of the games. I lost a lot of self-confidence. Many of the girls had the same experience in Lima. We all had the same lows and loss of self-confidence playing, and sharing that experience, we really bonded.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Knepper with Diana Philippus, her grandmother (on left) and (in middle) Ava’s mother, Dawn Knepper

Adam Krikorian, head coach of the USA Water Polo Women’s National Team, shared an insight with the USA Junior team. “He explained how this team bond would last forever,” Knepper said. “It meant a lot to hear that from him. Our team had so much fierce passion. I was not sure the win was real until there were only seven seconds left against Greece, we were up by two points. He was right, now they all feel like my big sisters.”

Knepper doesn’t have a favorite position to play. “I’m starting to become a utility player. I play two sides and defend center, where you have to be very strong. My biggest asset is speed. It’s a tug of war battle. Competition is very physical in other countries, their water polo is like our baseball and they take it very seriously. There’s kicking, grabbing cap straps, scratching, ripping our bathing suits, and the threat of concussions from getting hit by the ball. During my final game, I was punched in the face twice. International water polo competition is very difficult.”

“Greece had a strong fan base,” added Dawn Knepper, Ava’s mother. “In Croatia, they have water polo goals in the ocean, so players can play. They use bullhorns during the competitions to distract the competing players and it’s legal.”

Yet this doesn’t deter Knepper’s concentration. “My first coach from the Laguna Beach Water Polo Club, Albie Beeler, told us, ‘There’s a bubble around the players, all you hear is me and the ref. I still follow that advice today.’”

From Texas to Laguna

Knepper’s passion for water began in San Antonio, Texas, where she was born. “We had a big pool in our backyard in Texas,” she said.

Dawn, an attorney and founder of Knepper Law PC in Irvine, was also born in San Antonio. “I wanted a change in lifestyle,” she said. “In Texas we lived in air conditioning most of the time. I wanted something different for my kids. I met some other lawyers who said to check out Laguna and Huntington Beach. I knew the moment I saw Laguna, this was it, and we decided to move here when Ava was five.”

Now Ava spends nearly all of her time in the water. “If I’m not in the pool, I’m in the ocean,” she said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Body surfing

An affinity for water runs in the family. Knepper’s brother, 12-year-old Lars, a 7th grade student at Top of the World, also plays water polo. He started playing at age 7. The siblings are very competitive with each other. “We’re starting to get to the stage where we get along,” Ava said. “We critique each other’s playing.”

“When we came to California, I started swim lessons and that blossomed into water polo at about 8 or 9,” Knepper said. “I played on a club team here in Laguna in my age group until high school.”

Dawn expanded, “Ava and her Laguna teammates have won three gold medals at the Junior Olympics, including in the 10 and under age group, 12 and under, and 14 and under and second place finish in other years.”

During the off-season for her high school water polo team, Knepper was on the LBHS varsity swim team and she made it to the CIF competition both years.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dawn Knepper

Knepper’s medals and awards

As if playing on one water polo team isn’t enough, Knepper participates on three teams: Laguna Beach High School, club with SET (Saddleback and El Toro) and USA Water Polo.

“I started USA Water Polo in their Olympic Development Program when I was 11 years old, but I didn’t make any teams until last year, which gave me an opportunity to play in Greece,” Ava said.

“She was recruited into a group with USA Water Polo called the ‘Academy,’” Dawn said. “They train together all year. Through several selection camps, the roster was selected for the 13 players for the Junior National team that played in Belgrade.”

Struggles and sacrifice

Success doesn’t come without a cost. “Ava has made so many sacrifices,” Dawn said.

“Initially, when the offer of being part of the team presented itself, I didn’t want to do it. As a freshman, the season was short, only three weeks. Then in my sophomore year, I started playing and I didn’t want to disappoint the team and coach. I struggled toward the end of swim team season this past spring. I was burned out,” Knepper admitted. “I sat down with Coach Ethan and told him I wanted to stop. He said, ‘You could stop or you could be a bad ass, work hard and show you can be the best in the country.’ I was going to tell him I wanted to quit. This trip (to the world championships) changed my perspective – it was a life lesson. The only way is to have fun with it. Because of this group of girls, it made me love the sport even more.

“He said, ‘it’s a goal for you to make the Junior National team,’” Knepper continued. “He pushed me, but he was harsh for a reason.”

Recently there have been a number of eye-opening documentaries on the stress placed on athletes and the toll it takes.

“There are many mental health challenges involved in playing,” Dawn said. “It’s my goal to keep Ava happy, sane and balanced.”

However, Knepper believes that pressure is a privilege. “Coach Damato said to enjoy the pressure, not everyone gets the opportunity to play at such a high level.”

In June, Coach Damato took a permanent position with USA Water Polo. Knepper’s new coach, Claire Sonne is a Laguna Beach High School graduate who was also coached by Damato.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

At home in the ocean and the pool

Since her various teams play even over the holidays, Knepper’s only break during the year was the two weeks before school started on Monday, Aug. 22. “I’m taking advantage of it and sleeping in,” she said. “We are expected to be at practice at 5:45 a.m., and sometimes I sleep until the very last minute. There is no such thing as sleeping in. My schedule is demanding, the players are my best friends.”

But she does manage to have some fun – she enjoys music concerts, including recent ones with Tyler the Creator and Billie Eilish.

How does she balance schoolwork with training and competing? “Because of my schedule, I couldn’t take as many AP classes as I wanted,” she said. “I’m learning slowly but surely, how to manage my time.”

“With out-of-town tournaments in swim and water polo, Knepper sometimes has to miss school, sometimes the same days of the week which makes it hard,” said Dawn.

Future plans and family ties

Although it surely must have something to do with water, one wonders what career Knepper intends to pursue. “I wanted to be a doctor when I was a kid – or something related to science. I love math and science, maybe I’ll go into marine biology. I’m inspired by what I have learned living here. We really have to credit Laguna for preserving our oceans and wilderness.”

Diana Philippus, Knepper’s grandmother, still lives in San Antonio, where the family has deep roots. However, she frequently comes to stay in Laguna and help with family matters and logistics relating to competing.

Knepper’s grandmother Diana couldn’t be prouder of her granddaughter. “It’s unbelievable what my granddaughter has achieved with her own grit and determination. It’s all been Ava. She’s a driven woman and she always wants to do the best she can.”

It’s apparent these women have a shared admiration for each other.

“I have so much respect for my mother,” Knepper said. “I couldn’t have done anything without her – and her providing lessons and driving me to competitions.”

In claiming the Junior National Team crown, Coach Damato’s challenge to Knepper became a reality – by fully “embracing the hard,” she proved she’s a “bad ass.”

According to Coach Damato, “We had an unforgettable journey this summer as a team. Our success was the byproduct of a lot of hard work, dedication and time spent together. We were away from home and traveling together for 34 days. I feel so blessed to have been able to coach this amazing group of young women. From the staff to the athletes, we formed an extremely strong bond and it showed in the way we played for one another. We lost just one game in those 34 days together and did something special as a team that I will always remember…I couldn’t be more proud of Ava and how much she grew this past year as a person and a player. She set a goal at the start of the year to make this team and sacrificed so much to make that happen. At the Pan American tournament, she was our second leading scorer including five goals in the championship game. As the youngest player on the team at the world championships, she started almost every game and was an integral part of our championship run. She has such a bright future in front of her and I look forward to watching her continue to grow this coming year.”