 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Letters to the Editor 082322

Letters to the Editor

Age not a factor in newly announced Council candidate

I realize it is popular to call out someone as too young (or too old) to be a leader but can we stop highlighting Alex’s age as “only” 24 years old?

Age has little to do with intelligence or good leadership. When I was 24, I had already served 3 1/2 years in a war and had achieved the position of Assistant Dean of Students at UC Irvine coordinating innovative programs for non-traditional students.

There are plenty of people unqualified for City Council who are older, in between or young. Let’s not unintentionally feed ageism, sexism or racism in Laguna.

Thank you for your dedication to reporting the news in Laguna.

Mike Beanan

Laguna Beach

 

