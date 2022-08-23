NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Diane Chemali with Visit Laguna Beach 082322

Diane Chemali with Visit Laguna Beach named an Emerging Leader by the California Travel Association

Diane Chemali, marketing & destination services manager with Visit Laguna Beach, was among 13 young tourism professionals being recognized by the California Travel Association with the 30 and Under Emerging Leader Award.

The 30 and Under Emerging Leader Award recognizes individuals who have contributed to the promotion of travel, tourism and hospitality in California. These exceptional individuals have demonstrated the skills, talents, attitudes and initiative that are the hallmarks of emerging leaders.

Diane Chemali headshot

Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach

Diane Chemali

“Diane is creative, enthusiastic and an invaluable asset as she’s brought a fresh perspective to our organization. At a time when the tourism industry has had so many transitions, it’s rewarding to know we have a young professional who is innovative and helping to shape our industry’s future. We are so pleased she’s receiving this honor,” said Ashley Johnson, CDME, president & CEO of Visit Laguna Beach.

Visit Laguna Beach is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and market Laguna Beach as a leading travel destination. Visitor spending totaled more than $557 million in 2019 in Laguna Beach, generating more than 6,000 tourism-related jobs and an additional $17.8 million in local tax revenues. Formed in 1986, Visit Laguna Beach is celebrating 34 years of commitment to Laguna Beach and the tourism industry.

 For more information, visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.

 

