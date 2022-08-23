NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

9th Annual Red Carpet Documentary Screening 082322

9th Annual Red Carpet Documentary Screening Gala at the New Port Theater

Join With My Own Two Hands Foundation for a spectacular evening under the stars at their 9th Annual Red Carpet Documentary Screening Gala on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at The New Port Theater in Corona del Mar.

The local foundation will be premiering their 2022 short film, The Women of Kibera. In their newest documentary, get to know the powerful women of Kibera, Kenya including Veronica, a loving mother and small-business owner who proves just how clean water and determination can shape economic empowerment in her community.

9th Annual Red Carpet screening

Join local charity With My Own Two Hands Foundation, for the premiere screening of their latest documentary on Saturday, Aug. 27

Hosted by ESPN’s Stan Verrett, this year’s gala will include red carpet photos, a hosted bar, seated dinner and hors d’oeuvres, a live auction and the world premiere of their captivating documentary. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Along with the premiere of their film, the foundation will be working to raise enough funds to bring clean water to more than 20,000 additional people in just one night.

9th Annual Red Carpet attendees

Attendees at a past film screening

Seats are running out, so purchase your tickets now at www.withmyown2hands.org/9th-annual-screening.

According to the foundation’s website, “Our annual fundraising event drives powerful change for thousands of lives in East Africa. Each year, we use visual storytelling to convey our impact and share the voices of our community partners with global audiences.”

9th Annual Red Carpet poster

The official poster of the 2022 short film, “The Women of Kibera”

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has impacted 88,909 people with clean water and sustainable food sources in East Africa. WMO2H now serves 37 communities with 33 clean water projects and 37 sustainable agriculture projects. 

The New Port Theater is located at 2905 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar.

 

