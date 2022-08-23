NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Sli Dawg summer surf camp celebrates 082322

Sli Dawg summer surf camp celebrates last day with costume fun

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On August 19, Sli Dawg Laguna Beach Surf Camp culminated the last day of summer camp prior to school starting with a “Grand Finale Friday costume party grommet blow out! Fire it up groms!,” said pro surfer Steven “Sli Dawg” Chew. He along with his team of professional surf instructors taught safety tips, surfing etiquette and ocean-awareness skills, during their week-long summer surf camps. Their method of instruction allows youth from ages 8 and up to build confidence and proficiency at their own pace – and all surfing levels are welcome (no experience necessary) for an epic week of surfing fun.

Sli Dawg summer surf groms

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg (back row with sunglasses) and his groms don their wacky costumes as they "hang loose" during Grand Finale Friday

“Sli Dawg’s Surf Camp is synonymous with summer in Laguna. My boys have a passion for surfing and great respect for the ocean,” said Kelly G. Carter. “I credit Sli and his incredible team for that. We never miss the last day of camp. It’s tradition.”

And according to Nicole McMann, “This is the last weekday the local kids have to surf and enjoy the beach before school starts on Monday (August 22). Everyone that’s attended this year’s surf camp and past years is welcome to join in the fun.”

Sli Dawg summer surf mad hatter

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf on PCH

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf surfboard head

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf bluegreen wig

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf tutu

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf catch a wave

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf captain s hat

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf two girls

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf group surfers

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf pink board

Click on photo for a larger image

Sli Dawg summer surf shark

Click on photo for a larger image

 

