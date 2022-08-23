NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Guest Column Five-step process 082322

Guest Column

Five-step process: path to healing 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

If light is in your heart, you will find your way home.” –Rumi

Healing is when you allow the universe’s innocent, natural process to gracefully unfold within you. We can define in it in every context as connecting to your innate wholeness – your most genuine self, which is the part of you that rests beneath your clothes, beneath your flesh, beneath your body and even beneath your mind.

That part of you is divine, pure and perfect. It is unblemished and knows no fear, or sadness, or grief…is beyond your regrets, grievances and second-guessing. It transcends guilt, shame, sorrow and anxiety.

five step doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

This is who you truly are. It is all the characteristics of the best version of yourself. And here are a few steps to awaken healing and connect to it:

–Quiet down – slow down – connect to your stillness and silence through a daily meditation practice and throughout the day through such techniques.

–Forgive: forgive yourself, forgive God, forgive the world, forgive those around you – especially your petty tyrants. When we forgive, we free ourselves from the ties that bind us to the one that hurt us. That forgiveness starts with you forgiving yourself.

–Realize where you are and drink in this sacred, precious present moment. Remember this verse from the Bhagavad Gita – Yogastha kuru karmani – establish yourself in the present moment and then perform action…don’t keep looking for the divine reason or meaning behind your situation – breathe and surrender. Once you own where you are right now, you can better move forward with grace and ease. 

five step dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Look around at all the silver linings and see the special gifts

–Establish a daily gratitude practice. Make a list each day of the 10 things you are most grateful for. When you find yourself feeling less-than, take out your list and bring yourself back to reality. Look around at all the silver linings that surround each moment and see the single special gift that sits before you right now.

–Give yourself permission, to become whole, to slowly heal and to awaken your most divine self. Redefine yourself beyond your circumstance, beyond your diagnosis, beyond your blame. And step into your power!

If you can follow these five steps to awaken your inner healer, very quickly you will begin to feel the results. Doors will open. New loving light will expand in your heart, and gently your darkness will dissipate as your life unfolds with greater grace and greater ease. Forward this week’s column to any one you know who could benefit from awakening their own inner healer.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

