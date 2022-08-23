NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 082322

“Art in Public Places” – Viking Studio by Jorg Dubin

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Designed by Jorg Dubin, Viking Studio was created in 2002 and installed at 1601 South Coast Highway. The sculpture was funded by Laguna Shores LLC, Art in Public Places.

Dubin, a Laguna Beach artist, was influenced by the historical significance of the site, the original home and studio (circa 1930) of artist Frank Cuprien who called his space the “Viking Studio.” The sculpture is a stylized construction based on an ancient Viking ship. The remains of the once great ship are made of wood, copper and bronze.

art in seaside sign

Click on photo for a larger image

An homage to Cuprien’s home and studio

 Cuprien was a Laguna Beach plein air artist who studied in New York and Europe and taught at Baylor University. His studio, “The Viking” was a bohemian gathering place and served as a site for exhibitions and Cuprien’s piano recitals. 

A long-time resident of Laguna, in 1912, he became enamored with the coastline of Southern California and moved here permanently. Cuprien became an integral member of the artist community where he helped establish the Laguna Beach Art Association and its art gallery. Cuprien became known as the “Dean of Laguna artists.” Upon his death in 1948, he bequeathed his estate to the Laguna Beach Art Association. It is said that he asked to be buried in his blue painting smock.

art in viking distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Cuprien’s studio was a gathering place for artists 

Since Dubin – a painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer – arrived in Laguna in 1976, his work has consistently documented what was happening at that particular time in history. Dubin is currently a mentor and advisor in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He is also Chairman Pro Tem of the Laguna Planning Commission.

Although Viking Studio is from an earlier time in Dubin’s career and is not controversial, “Since the beginning of my career, creatively, my work has been socially, politically and environmentally focused, particularly during the last three-and-a-half years in terms of my painting. It’s meant to be thought-provoking,” he said. 

Dubin created Semper Memento, the 9/11 memorial dedicated in 2011 at Monument Point in Heisler Park that includes two beams from the fallen World Trade Center towers. His other public art can be seen throughout the city.

art in closeup viking

Click on photo for a larger image

Composed of wood, copper and bronze 

Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with LA-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna. 

This is the 73rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

