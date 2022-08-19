NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Tickets for Taste of Laguna nearly sold out

There are just a few tickets left for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature event, “Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival,” taking place on the Festival of Arts grounds, so purchase them soon.

On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-10 p.m., the Taste features tasty bites from some of the area’s best restaurants and food artisans, in addition to the amazing sounds of The Mighty Untouchables, taking the stage at 5 p.m.

With an estimated 30+ participating restaurants, bakers and food artisans serving up delicious culinary creations along with great local vendors, the 2022 Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival has become the event of the year. 

“We are excited to welcome back Julie Laughton Design Build as our Presenting Sponsor,” said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, interim CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are also extremely delighted to welcome Porsche of North America as the Signature Car Sponsor.” 

Taste of Laguna Beer

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Beer Company at a previous Taste of Laguna

Taste of Laguna Starfish

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Starfish, one of Taste of Laguna’s participating restaurants at a previous event, served up sushi 

Ticket prices are $150 for VIP and $85 for general admission at 6 p.m. VIP tickets include 5 p.m. entry, two drink tickets and a special seating area with Tequila Camisario tastings, and special wines from the Bordeaux region and Germany. Food is included in the price of the ticket, Drink tickets will be available for purchase at $10 inside the Festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event. There is also a silent auction with bidding starting online in September. Taste of Laguna is a 21+ event. The event will sell out so purchase your tickets early.

To register and for more information, visit www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

