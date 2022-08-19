NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts FP 081922

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts 

Laguna Beach is home to many stellar musicians and you can see the best of the best perform at the Festival of Arts. Check out these upcoming events, where the Festival will keep the music coming all summer long as you experience myriad works of fine art.

Docent Art Tours (Sponsored by PBS SoCal) are conducted daily, Monday – Thursday at 4:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival admission. Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

Tremendous Tribute Music Series when the Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Friday nights are a blast from the past!

Upcoming happenings Mad Dogs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

~Mad Dogs and the Englishman - Music of Joe Cocker on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $40 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/tributes.

Upcoming happenings Greg Adams

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Greg Adams and the East Bay Soul

Concerts on the Green where you can groove to the sounds of these living legends in a casual outdoor gallery setting that offers a memorable and unique concert experience unmatched in Southern California.

~Greg Adams and the East Bay Soul on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-2:30 p.m. Award-winning musicians perform live at the Festival of Arts on Saturday afternoons. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $60 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

Upcoming happenings Billy Valentine

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Billy Valentine

Saturday Showcases: Performances from 5-7:30 p.m. 

~Aug. 20 - Billy Valentine 

~Aug. 27 - Celebrity benefit with Arturo Sandoval 

Spotlight on the Grand Piano Music Series happens on Sunday nights, with a spotlight on the grand piano and the amazing musicians who play it. Front and center on the Festival’s concert stage is the AvantGrand hybrid piano N3X generously provided by Yamaha. Enjoy an evening of live music performed by some of Southern California’s most highly regarded pianists. 

Upcoming happenings Fashion Show

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

 Festival of Arts exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion for the Runway Fashion Show on August 21

Festival Runway Fashion Show on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12-3 p.m.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event! It features Festival of Arts exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Patrons will be amazed by this fully produced runway show, including celebrity host and a panel of fashion experts. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission).

Upcoming happenings Bill Cantos

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Bill Cantos

~Bill Cantos on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/spotlight-on-the-grand-piano.

That Girl Can Sing Music Series, because Tuesday nights are ladies night. Extraordinary female singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this new music series that will leave you saying “Wow – that girl can sing!”

Upcoming happenings Leslie Page

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Leslie Page

~Leslie Page on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/sing.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Laguna’s Finest Music Series, supporting and celebrating local talent.

Upcoming happenings Beth and Steve Wood

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Beth and Steve Wood

~Beth and Steve Wood on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/lagunas-finest.

Upcoming happenings chocolates

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Baldemar Fierro

Specially selected wines are paired with organic, gourmet chocolates for samplings at Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz.

Upcoming happenings Anne Walsh and Tom ZInk

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Anne Walsh and Tom Zink

~Anne Walsh and Tom Zink on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz. Cost: $20 for wine and chocolate pairings in addition to $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $50 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. Must be 21 and over to participate in wine tastings. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/art-jazz-wine-chocolate.

Festival dates & times: Open through Friday, Sept. 2. Hours: Monday –Thursday: 4-11:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Early closing on August 27 at 1 p.m.

Ticket information: General admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: Daily $5. Free admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

