 August 19, 2022

The Plant Man: Bedding plants 081922

The Plant Man: Bedding plants, an easy way to add color to your August garden

By Steve Kawaratani

“Gardens are not made by sitting in the shade.” 

–Rudyard Kipling

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Growing up as a Dodger fan, I vividly recall Vin Scully describing the hot and sultry summer days of road trips to the Midwest. I was listening, of course, on my surreptitious transistor radio. He explained that the “away” games of August were being played during the “Dog Days of summer.” I couldn’t really relate to his musings of extreme heat and humidity, until I attended a St. Louis Cardinals game in August 1968, during a summer family road trip.

This past week of warmer weather in Laguna recollects my brief experience of being away from the beach during that summer of discontent.

The ancient Egyptians watched for the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, as a precursor to the Nile’s flooding. While the Dog Star’s appearance doesn’t affect weather, the “Dog Days” coincide with some of the hottest and most humid days in Egypt and beyond. 

The Plant Man Inca lilies

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Inca lilies, impatiens and begonias

After the rush of early summer blossoms, it becomes difficult to maintain color from shrubs, which are often quite drab by August. Enter the bedding plant, the savior for those of us who like the “idea” of flowers and enjoy a splash of color in the garden. From a practical perspective, bedding plants are easy to find, easy to grow and are the easiest way to an instant, colorful garden.

By planting flowers with colors that you find pleasing, your garden will be appealing and renewed. There is still plenty of time to include begonias, impatiens, Inca lily, and cosmos into your garden. Keep flowerbeds and containers well filled and neat by removing spent or dead flowers and foliage; your entire garden will appear trim and well-tended.

During warmer weather, it is imperative to water, fertilize, mulch and weed to promote garden beauty. Don’t forget to water lawns and trees infrequently and deeply during these periods of relatively hot weather and scarcity of water. I recommend watering before 9 a.m. if possible, to avoid leaf and flower sunscald and anticipated wind. For container plants, water until you see air bubbles disappear on the soil’s surface and water draining out of the containers.

The Plant Man Bt and horticultural

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Bt and horticultural oil

Warm and muggy days will unleash caterpillars on vegetables and rose slugs on, well…roses. The holes that appear in the foliage of your garden can generally be controlled through the use of Bt, a naturally occurring pesticide, which is deadly to caterpillars. However, the holes in rose leaves are caused by rose slugs, which can only be controlled by using a horticultural oil or stronger. Consult with your nurseryperson for specific product recommendations and spray thoughtfully.

One of the joys of being Loki’s doggy daddy is meeting fellow dog walkers in the neighborhood or downtown. Our conversations invariably move directly from how cute our dogs are to the quantity and quality of tomatoes harvested. It’s not that we’re struck solely by the lure of gardening; the lore is equally important. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

