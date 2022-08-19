NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Orange County artists honored FP 081922

Orange County artists honored at annual Junior Art Awards ceremony

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards ceremony. The 2022 Junior Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by California First Leasing Corporation, Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach and a grant from the FOA Foundation.

During the ceremony, the 2022 Junior Art Exhibit winners were acknowledged, honored and presented with gold, silver and bronze medallions and certificates. A jury made up of Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima, Gayleen Beyers for California First Leasing Corporation and Kirsten Whalen from the FOA Foundation selected the award winners. New for this year, the Festival also awarded 17 honorable mentions selected by Junior Art Curator Nikita Young and one Directors Award, selected by Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas.

Orange County student artists

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards ceremony on August 14

 “Thank you for coming today. We are thrilled to be celebrating the Festival’s 90th anniversary this summer and the 75th anniversary of the Junior Art Exhibit,” shared Festival of Arts President David Perry during his welcome speech. “The artwork by Orange County students never ceases to inspire with its originality and emerging talents. Over the years, junior artists have gone on to become professional artists and even Festival of Arts exhibitors. We celebrate the talents of these students as well as the teachers and parents who encourage them.”

Chief Financial Officer of California First Leasing Corporation Leslie Jewett and FOA Foundation Board Member Kirsten Whalen assisted in distributing the awards in front of friends, family members and art instructors who turned out to support and congratulate the recipients of the Junior Art Awards.

Since its inception in 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit has come to be regarded as one of the highlights of the summer show. Selected by art authorities from thousands of submissions representing schools throughout Orange County, works by more than 400 students (PK-12) are on display in the Junior Art Gallery. Now in its 75th year, the exhibit has become not only a showcase for new generations of young Orange County student artists, but also a vivid testimonial to the value and importance of continuing arts education in our school systems.

The imagery and creativity of Sunday’s award winners took varied and unique forms, representing two-dimensional art, three-dimensional art, digital, graphic design and photography. Many junior artists showcased immense talent with work in the digital and animation medium. The Festival team encourages future guests to tour the Junior Art Exhibit to see the many talented up-and-coming artists in Orange County.

The 75th Annual Junior Art Exhibit is produced in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education. Nikita Young helped organize and install the artwork, and artists Mitch Ridder and Dennis Carrie assisted with the installation. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.

The 90th Annual Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily through September 2. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person on the weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

