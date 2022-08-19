NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Sunset lights up another Laguna Beach 081922

Sunset lights up another Laguna Beach day’s end

Sunset lights up another Laguna Beach day's end SNL 8.19

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Another beautiful day in the neighborhood

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.