NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Letters to the Editor 081922

Letters to the Editor

Plenty of ways to conserve water in this water wasting world

There are many folks lamenting about our water crisis – but how many of these lamenters come up with ideas, or if we look at their lifestyle, do conserve water. 

On some of my walks, I see gutters from the roof going onto the street. Hence the rainwater goes right past any green space (garden or strips along a driveway) and as it runs down the street water collects oil/debris and dumps that toxic mix into the street or even better yet into the ocean. 

How smart is that? Why not cut the distance on the roof gutter and let the water ease into areas that we would normally water? How easy is that?

At several water fairs over the years, here in town, vendors were promoting water barrels, but few people want big barrels in their yard. I talked to one vendor and asked why not create long-short barrels so that water can be collected along the side of a wall – have several spigots along the side of the barrel and when opened, the water will spill into the garden or other designated areas. Handling a big barrel is not fun and when you get to the bottom of the barrel, well… 

How about having a deep bowl in the sink so that as you save the final rinse on some things being hand washed and you pour the final rinse water into the bowl and water house plants or garden plants with that clean water.

Of course, collecting the water while waiting for shower water to warm up in a bucket is an old one, but maybe new ato some folks, especially children.

Also turn off water while brushing teeth and turn on when ready to rinse the mouth.

Maybe our local water department might have a contest to see who can come up with some clever ideas. Surely there are more ways to save water.

Also, we missed our chance of desalination, when Huntington Beach wanted to convert a site right on PCH that would have been perfect. But some folks didn’t like it and fought like heck to nix that one. 

Hope you read this and are inspired. 

Ganka Brown

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.