 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Police Files 081922

Police Files

Monday night two-vehicle accident leads to injuries, closes Laguna Canyon Road and leads to suspected DUI arrest

On Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:42 p.m., Laguna Beach Police Officers responded to a head-on traffic collision with injuries involving two vehicles at Laguna Canyon Road and El Toro Road. Upon arrival, officers assisted the two injured parties. 

One of the involved parties of Trabuco Canyon was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI; the complaint for a felony DUI charge was forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He was subsequently transported to the Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and later released on his own recognizance.   

The other driver was also transported to Mission Hospital with injuries. 

Laguna Canyon Road was shut down in both directions for approximately one hour with minimum impact to traffic.

 

